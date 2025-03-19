GIFT City Secures ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, March 19: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS). The certification, granted by Bureau Veritas, an internationally accredited body, underscores GIFT City’s commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental responsibility.

The ISO 14001 certification is a globally recognised benchmark for organisations that integrate environmentally responsible practices into their operations. This achievement highlights GIFT City’s structured approach to reducing its environmental footprint across planning, construction, operations, and maintenance. With this, GIFT City sets a precedent as a financial hub that prioritises sustainability while fostering business growth.

Mr. Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO of GIFT City, said, “Achieving the ISO 14001 certification reflects GIFT City’s commitment to building a future-ready finance and technology hub with sustainability at its core. By embedding global environmental standards into our operations, we are not only ensuring compliance but also driving responsible growth that aligns with international environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.”

As India’s first operational smart city, GIFT City has incorporated eco-friendly innovations such as the District Cooling System, Automated Waste Collection, and a Utility Tunnel—features that have set new standards for sustainable urban development in India. These innovations help GIFT City in balancing business expansion with environmental responsibility.

GIFT City has been gaining momentum as a preferred destination for global financial institutions, fintech firms, and multinational corporations. The ISO 14001 certification is expected to further enhance investor confidence, attract environmentally conscious businesses, and reinforce its reputation as a world-class financial hub.

With the Indian government increasingly pushing for green infrastructure and sustainable urban growth, GIFT City’s achievement reflects a broader trend of integrating ESG principles into India’s business ecosystem. The certification adds another layer of credibility to GIFT City’s efforts to position itself as a benchmark for sustainable financial hubs globally.