Locking in Trust: Godrej Unveils Next-Gen Smart Vaults for Gujarat’s Homes & Jewellers

Godrej Enterprises Strengthens Security Solutions in Gujarat with Launch of Tech-Enabled Home Lockers

Seamlessly Combining Innovation, Design, and Protection for Homes & Businesses

Gujarat’s Jewellers, Secure Your Wealth with BIS-Certified Godrej Vaults!

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 19: Godrej Enterprises Group has reinforced its leadership in Gujarat’s security solutions market with the launch of its latest range of premium, tech-enabled home lockers. Expanding its presence across the state, the Security Solutions business of the company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced home security solutions in Ahmedabad and beyond.

Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice-President and Business Head of the Security Solutions Business at Godrej Enterprises Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation, stating, “As a trusted name in home security for over a century, we continue to shape the market with products that evolve alongside consumer needs. Ahmedabad and Gujarat have always been important markets for us, and we are confident that our latest home lockers will cater to the growing demand for intelligent security solutions. With a focus on convenience, design, and security, we aim to make modern security accessible to every household and business in the region.”

During the unveiling event in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Percy Bahadur Master, National Head, Sales & Marketing, presented various features of different security vaults of Godrej before the media. Jigarkumar Soni, President of the Jewellery Association, Ahmedabad, also attended the event. Soni expressed his admiration for Godrej, a brand known for trust and goodwill, and praised its commitment to providing advanced security solutions for households and jewellers. He suggested that Godrej should introduce a locker specifically designed to store important documents, certificates, and wills. Additionally, he emphasized the need for waterproof lockers, particularly those meant for underground setups, and proposed integrating a smart alert system similar to those used in banks to enhance security.

Gujarat’s Growing Security Market

Gujarat’s security solutions sector is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and heightened awareness of home security. Ahmedabad, as a key economic hub, has witnessed a surge in demand for smart security solutions integrating aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. The home locker segment in Gujarat is projected to grow by 40% over the next three years, with Ahmedabad leading this expansion.

Building on this momentum, Godrej is strengthening its distribution network, forging key retail partnerships, and enhancing its digital outreach. The company is targeting a robust 50% growth in Gujarat over the next three years, with Ahmedabad expected to contribute 35% to 40% of this expansion. Nationally, Godrej aims to secure a dominant market share of 80-85% in the segment.

New Product Launches

Godrej’s newly introduced range of home lockers includes:

NX Pro Slide: Featuring a sleek slide-out design, this locker seamlessly integrates into modern furniture while offering robust security features, including a motorized locking system, precision key lock, and auto-freeze function.

NX Pro Luxe: A sophisticated locker equipped with dual password access, voice-guided operation, motorized locking, and USB emergency charging.

Rhino Regal: Designed for maximum security, it incorporates a precision key lock, a lockable top compartment, concealed hinges, and a secret bottom storage space.

NX Seal Floor Locker: A discreet floor-mounted safe crafted with 10X stronger materials than traditional wooden cupboards, offering seamless security.

Additionally, Godrej has launched the Defender Aurum Pro Royal Class E Safe, a BIS-certified high-security safe designed for jewellers, and the AccuGold iEDX Series, a non-destructive gold testing machine tailored for jewellers, banks, and hallmarking centers. For institutional security, the Godrej MX Portable Strong Room Modular Panels offer high protection with easy transport and setup capabilities.

Expanding Footprint in Gujarat

Beyond Ahmedabad, Godrej is accelerating its expansion across Gujarat, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By enhancing its retail network and strengthening its digital presence, the company aims to ensure widespread accessibility to its security solutions. With a focus on innovation and technological advancements, Godrej remains committed to providing secure, future-ready solutions for homes and businesses in Gujarat.

