Priya Saraiya Unveils ‘Vaarso 3’: A Musical Tribute to Gujarat’s Heritage

Ahmedabad, March 21: Renowned singer and lyricist Priya Saraiya has officially launched Vaarso 3, the latest season of her acclaimed Gujarati musical project, Vaarso. Following the remarkable success of the first two seasons, Vaarso 3 continues to celebrate and elevate Gujarat’s rich musical traditions, blending folk, fusion, and contemporary elements to create an unparalleled sonic experience.

The grand launch event was graced by some of the most celebrated artists in the Gujarati music industry, including Geetaben Rabari, Bhavnaben Labadiya, Aditya Gadhvi, Keerthi Sagathia, Aghori Muzik (Cruze, K Deep, and Hard D), and Jay Mavani. With its unique approach, Vaarso 3 bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, redefining the scope of Gujarati music for newer generations.

Featuring an impressive lineup of artists, the album presents a diverse range of tracks. Pratham Pehla, composed by the legendary Shankar Mahadevan, is a soulful Ganpati prayer exuding divine energy. Pyaro Lage, performed by Geetaben Rabari and Priya Saraiya, fuses Rajasthani and Gujarati folk influences to create an uplifting love song. Bhediyo, a collaboration between Aghori Muzik and Priya Saraiya, delivers a powerful spiritual anthem dedicated to Mataji, merging rap and hip-hop elements.

The album also includes Aavi Rudi, a romantic melody featuring Keerthi Sagathia and Priya Saraiya, bringing a modern twist to traditional lyrics. Mara Hari Ne, a mesmerizing Meera bhajan sung by Bhavnaben Labadiya and Shreya Ghoshal, captures deep devotion to Lord Krishna. Varsaad, a poetic monsoon love song by Aditya Gadhvi and Priya Saraiya, is enriched with the evocative strains of the Sarangi.

Produced and arranged by Jay Mavani, with video production by 32 Farvari Production, Vaarso 3 is more than just an album—it is a celebration of Gujarat’s enduring musical heritage. Through this initiative, Priya Saraiya continues to push the boundaries of regional music, ensuring that the legacy of Gujarati folk thrives in the modern musical landscape.

As Vaarso continues to captivate audiences, it reaffirms Gujarat’s status as a cultural powerhouse and sets the stage for further innovation in Gujarati music. Priya Saraiya’s unwavering dedication to folk traditions, coupled with her ability to infuse modernity into timeless melodies, makes Vaarso 3 a must-listen for music enthusiasts across generations.

Sangeeta Rabadiya, Gujarati renowned singer, Sachin Ruparel of KDM Mobile Accessories (lead sponsors) among others graced the occasion.

