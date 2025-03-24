Shaurya Yatra: Assam Rifles’ Epic Ride Concludes at Rann of Kutch

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 24: The Shaurya Yatra, a historic motorcycle rally commemorating the courage, resilience, and legacy of the Assam Rifles, successfully concluded on 24 March 2025 at the Rann of Kutch. The rally, which commenced on 10 March 2025 from Vijaynagar, Arunachal Pradesh, traversed nine states and covered over 4,000 km, culminating in a grand flagging-in ceremony on Assam Rifles Day at the Rann of Kutch.

Objectives of the Rally:

Strengthening Civil-Military Relations: Engaging with communities across India and showcasing Assam Rifles’ contributions to national security and development.

Inspiring the Youth: Visiting schools and colleges to motivate students towards careers in the Armed Forces while instilling patriotism and discipline.

Honouring Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Acknowledging veterans’ sacrifices and reinforcing Assam Rifles’ commitment to its fraternity.

Promoting National Integration: Uniting diverse regions through shared pride in India’s military and cultural heritage.

The Journey:

The rally passed through key locations, receiving grand receptions at every major stop:

➡ Vijaynagar → Jairampur → Jorhat → Dimapur → Guwahati → Siliguri → Patna → Varanasi → Gwalior → Udaipur → Ahmedabad → Bhuj → Rann of Kutch

At each location, the rally was welcomed with enthusiasm by ex-servicemen, students, and local communities. Public interactions, patriotic events, and cultural performances added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Rally Motto: “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”

Key Highlights:

A Historic Collaboration: One of the longest-ever joint motorcycle rallies conducted by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and civilian youth from Arunachal Pradesh.

Veteran Engagement: Over 400 ex-servicemen were honored through interactive sessions and public ceremonies.

Youth Outreach: Visits to five schools , engaging over 3,000 students with sessions on patriotism, discipline, and career opportunities in the Armed Forces.

Grand Culmination: The rally concluded with the unfurling of the Assam Rifles flag at the Rann of Kutch, celebrating 190 years of Assam Rifles on 24 March 2025.

Throughout the journey, the rally was met with traditional cultural performances, community engagements, and public outreach programs, reinforcing Assam Rifles’ dedication to fostering unity and national pride. The grand flagging-in ceremony at the Rann of Kutch, organized by the Bald Eagle Brigade, marked a historic moment for the Assam Rifles.

The Shaurya Yatra was more than just a motorcycle rally; it was a testament to courage, endurance, and unity. As the dust settles at the Rann of Kutch, the spirit of this remarkable expedition will continue to inspire generations, echoing the Assam Rifles’ motto: “Friends of the North East.”