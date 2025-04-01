Ammann India Opens Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Gujarat

Introduces new portfolio with German-Engineered track pavers

BILKULONLINE

Mehsana, April 1: Ammann, a global leader in road construction equipment, announced the inauguration of its latest state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of track pavers.

This strategic ex pansion marks a significant milestone in Ammann India’s commitment to enhancing its world-class construction equipment offerings.

Further to acquiring ABG pavers last year, Ammann has now invested in a state-of-the-art facility that will focus on the production of ABG Track and Wheel Pavers with widths ranging from 7.5 meters to 10 meters as well as, compactors, and bitumen sprayers. The integration of pioneering German-engineering technology will further strengthen the company’s foothold in the Indian and global markets, reinforcing its reputation for delivering high-performance, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced road construction solutions.

The investment has been directed towards modernizing manufacturing infrastructure, incorporating automation, implementing sustainability initiatives, and upskilling the workforce. It incorporates cutting-edge automation features including IIoT-based Automatic Storage and Retrieval System for optimized material handling and safety as well as automated real-time data acquisition for enhanced process monitoring and quality assurance.

The facility’s design is centred on sustainability. Comprehensive environmental measures have been incorporated by Ammann, such as the installation of solar panels to lessen carbon emissions, IIoT-enabled energy monitoring systems, and an environmentally friendly infrastructure with LED lighting, skylights, and HVLS fans. The company’s dedication to ethical manufacturing is further demonstrated by a strong waste management and recycling program. The centre will also offer extensive courses in Lean Six Sigma and quality assurance, as well as advanced manufacturing training, and international talent exchange programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Hans-Christian Schneider, CEO- Ammann Group shares, “India has emerged as a key market for Ammann, and this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to the region. With its growing infrastructure needs and demand for advanced road construction solutions, India plays a crucial role in our global strategy. With similar manufacturing facility in Germany, and now India, we continue to showcase our dedication to technological innovation, creative problem-solving, and sustainable practices.”

Dheeraj Panda, MD, Ammann India adds, “Ammann has been at the forefront of bringing global expertise to revolutionize India’s infrastructure sector. This expansion is not only aimed at strengthening our presence in the market but also reinforces our promise to deliver high-quality, efficient, and sustainable solutions tailored to India’s infrastructure landscape. With this new facility, the company continues its journey of indigenous manufacturing, ensuring that world-class products are developed within India to meet the growing demands of both domestic and international markets”

This strategic expansion is aligned with Ammann India’s vision of indigenously manufacturing solutions tailored to revolutionise India’s highway infrastructure and also take it to the global markets across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and a few European countries, reinforcing its position as a leader in the road construction equipment industry.