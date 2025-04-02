Convictions and Penalties for milk & milk products operators soar from 552 to 7,109 in two years

MoS Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying reply to RS MP Parimal Nathwani

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 2: Number of convictions and penalties of defaulting food operators for non-compliance in milk & milk products in the country has witnessed an over 13 fold rise in a span of two years.

According to the details provided by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the number of convictions and penalties on milk & milk product operators were at 552 in 2021-22, which increased to 6,953 cases in 2022-23 and further rose to 7,109 in 2023-24. Similarly, the number of cases launched for these operators also increased from 3,959 in 2021-22 to 10,381 in 2022-23 and further to 14,384 in 2023-24. This information was provided by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel in Rajya Sabha on April 2, 2025 while replying to the question raised by RS MP Parimal Nathwani.

According to the statement of the minister, the dairy sector has seen consistent growth in the number of in-milk animals. The total number of in-milk animals in India has increased from 145.01 million in 2021-22 to 155.77 million in 2023-24. Gujarat also witnessed an increase of in-milk animals as the number went up from 9.28 million in 2021-22 to 9.64 million in 2023-24.

As per the statement, the sale of liquid milk through cooperative dairy sectors has risen from 390.86 lakh litres per day in 2021-22 to 438.25 lakh litres per day in 2023-24. In Gujarat, liquid milk sold by the cooperative dairy sector went up from 60.44 lakh litres in 2021-22 to 65.84 lakh litres per day in 2023-24.

The minister further stated that the implementation and enforcement of FSS Act are carried out by FSSAI through Food Safety Commissioners of State Governments and Union Territory Administrations. FSSAI has notified Standards for various dairy products and analogues under FSS (Food product standards & Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. The dairy products have been classified under High-Risk Food Categories. According to FSSAI, regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection and random sampling are conducted throughout the year.

Nathwani wanted details of the fake dairy products seized during last three years as well as details regarding the increase in milching animals and the increase in sale of milk and dairy products.