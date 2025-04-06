BR Prajapati Re-Elected Gujarat Journalists Union President for Record Eighth Term

GJU to Intensify Efforts for Journalists’ Welfare, Announces National Convention

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 7: In a significant development for the media fraternity in Gujarat, BR Prajapati has been unanimously elected as the President of the Gujarat Journalists Union (GJU) for the eighth consecutive term. The GJU, the largest and oldest body of journalists in the state, conducted elections on Wednesday for a new leadership team to serve the 2025–2027 term.

The elected office-bearers include four vice-presidents — Jagdishbhai Brhmbhat (Gandhinagar), Dr. Nikhil Shah (Ahmedabad), Nitin Khambholja (Dakor-Central Gujarat), and Jayesh Vyas (Mehsana-North Gujarat). Natwarlal Bhatt (Kadi, Mehsana) was chosen as the general secretary, with Nilesh Vora as treasurer, Vinay Pandya and R. Manickvasagam as joint secretaries, and Jagdish Mewa as office secretary.

Highlighting the challenges faced by journalists in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, President-elect BR Prajapati stressed the need to rejuvenate GJU and launch an extensive membership drive covering journalists from print, electronic, and digital platforms. He pointed to rising concerns such as contract journalism, media commercialization, technological changes, foreign media entry, attacks on journalists, and the shutdown of small newspapers.

Prajapati emphasized that the union would continue advocating for pension schemes and welfare measures, and would focus on grooming young journalists for leadership roles within the organization. He also announced plans to hold a national-level convention in Gandhinagar or Ahmedabad to address key issues including “One Nation, One Pension” for journalists, formation of a new wage board, and enhancing the retirement age.

In a move to stay connected with grassroots issues, the GJU has resolved to hold district-level meetings to gather insights into the problems faced by journalists across the state and will take up their concerns with the Gujarat government and the Centre to seek effective solutions.

Calling for greater unity among journalists, Prajapati said, “The need of the hour is solidarity to protect journalists’ rights and ensure time-bound justice.”