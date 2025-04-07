OPL Gets Strategic Boost from NABARD & HSBC

Gujarat based – OPL secures strategic investment from NABARD and HSBC to drive innovation in digital ecosystems

Ahmedabad, April 7: OPL today announced that it has secured a strategic investment from NABARD and HSBC. This investment reinforces OPL’s position as a leader in driving technological innovation, deepening financial inclusion, and expanding access to credit across diverse segments. Along with its distinguished group of shareholders—including SIDBI, SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Mudra, SBI Card, BOB Capital Markets, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, and TransUnion—OPL is committed to reshaping financial services through a digital-first approach that prioritizes technology, efficiency, and inclusivity.

NABARD’s vision to digitize the rural economy by integrating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Agri Stack, thereby empowering rural India and transforming grassroots-level financing. As the apex institution for rural development, NABARD plays a crucial role in providing financial and technical support to strengthen the agricultural sector, rural infrastructure, and small enterprises. By leveraging digital innovation, NABARD aims to bridge the credit gap, enhance efficiency, and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

HSBC’s investment in OPL underscores its commitment to digitization and financial inclusion in the Indian market as it supports the burgeoning cohort of Indian businesses and start-ups pursuing global expansion.

Shaji K V, Chairman Nabard said “NABARD is committed to leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion and promote sustainable growth in rural India. This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving our strategic goals,” said NABARD Representative.

Moran Levinovitz, Group Head of Ventures, HSBC said “ The investment in OPL marks a step forward in our mission to enhance digital lending capabilities in India. With OPL’s proven expertise and technology, we are excited to collaborate in creating scalable and efficient solutions that will transform the way we can serve our customers”

Senior representative from OPL said “This strategic investment from NABARD and HSBC is a testament to OPL’s vision of revolutionizing digital ecosystems in India. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, data, and analytics, we aim to bridge the financial gap for rural communities and MSMEs, fostering inclusive growth. With NABARD’s expertise in rural digitization and HSBC’s global financial acumen, this partnership will accelerate innovation, enhance credit accessibility, and transform the lending ecosystem”.