‘Merushikhar’ Shines Bright: M Ketanbhai Jewellers Unveils Luxurious New Showroom in Gandhinagar

Gold Meets Legacy: M Ketanbhai Jewellers Expands with Merushikhar Gold and Diamonds

Urmik Shah, carrying forward the legacy of purity and trust built over three decades by M. Ketanbhai Jewellers, proudly launches Merushikhar Gold and Diamonds in Sargasan, Gandhinagar

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 9: In the midst of global uncertainties and financial volatility, M Ketanbhai Jewellers—one of Gujarat’s most trusted names in the jewellery industry since 1995—has announced the grand inauguration of their new showroom, Merushikhar Gold and Diamonds, at Paarijat Skyz, Palm Road, Sargasan, Gandhinagar.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, M Ketanbhai Jewellers has empowered countless families and investors by offering pure and certified gold, silver, and diamond jewellery. The newly launched Merushikhar showroom promises to carry forward this tradition, blending timeless elegance with innovative offerings tailored for modern customers.

Urmik Shah, owner of Merushikhar Gold & Diamonds, believes that with market trends constantly evolving and inflation on the rise, gold, silver, and other precious metals are emerging as safe-haven assets for investors. “There’s never been a better time to secure one’s financial future through strategic investment in gold,” he says.

A commerce postgraduate and a soft-spoken second-generation jeweller, Urmik has been immersed in the world of gold and diamonds since childhood. His deep understanding of consumer trust, paired with technical expertise, allows him to seamlessly blend tradition with innovation in his business.

Urmik has sought to build on the goodwill and trust earned by his family’s legacy in the jewellery business. To mark the launch of the new showroom, his team rolled out a heartfelt campaign titled “Sambandhon Ki Shuruaat”, symbolising the beginning of new relationships and bonding. This campaign celebrates the arrival of their expert craftsmanship in Gandhinagar, following their successful presence in Ahmedabad.

What sets Merushikhar Gold & Diamonds apart is its USP of customised jewellery. Urmik and his team collaborate closely with clients, transforming their ideas and inspirations into one-of-a-kind creations that are both design-specific and desire-driven.

Urmik plans to gradually launch Merushikhar Gold & Jewellery showrooms across various cities and towns in Gujarat, with five outlets already lined up for opening over the next three years.

A Sparkle in Every Moment

Merushikhar Gold and Diamonds brings with it a curated set of signature collections that celebrate both heritage and modernity:

Parampara – A Heritage Collection echoing tradition and timeless legacy

Arunika – A rose gold jewellery line inspired by the first light of dawn

Ratnagar – A collection of real diamond jewellery showcasing brilliance and rarity

Prithvika – Lab-grown diamonds, combining elegance with eco-conscious values

Rajatam – 92.5 Sterling Silver treasures offering a blend of luxury and affordability

To elevate the customer experience, the showroom also houses a state-of-the-art Purity Testing Lab equipped with the advanced Alloy X-Ray Machine for free purity checks on old jewellery. A Personalized Bridal Studio is also available for bespoke wedding collections and styling.

Exclusive Offers for Akshay Tritiya

With the auspicious Akshay Tritiya falling on April 30, 2025, Merushikhar is rolling out an array of exciting offers across all gold, silver, diamond, and sterling silver collections. Customers can also benefit from guaranteed gifts with every purchase throughout April.

Celebrating this festive season further, Merushikhar has introduced a series of investment-friendly schemes:

Meru Sampatti Yojna

Meru Nidhi Yojna

Meru Virasat Yojna

Meru Pragati Yojna

These plans aim to make gold and silver a key part of personal wealth, prosperity, and intergenerational financial planning.

A Haven Amid Global Instability

With ongoing geopolitical unrest, including tariff shifts and the Russia–Ukraine conflict, precious metals have once again emerged as a stable and rewarding investment. In a low-inflation economy, gold and silver not only preserve wealth but offer attractive long-term returns, making them a wise choice for those seeking financial resilience.

Jaimin Shah of ‘Merushikhar Gold and Diamonds’ emphasizes that the cornerstone of their success lies in the deep, long-standing relationships they’ve built with customers. He proudly notes that understanding their clients’ needs and evolving preferences over three generations has been vital to their continued growth.

During the inauguration week of the ‘Merushikhar Gold and Diamonds’ showroom in Gandhinagar, renowned jewellery expert Krunal Soni graced the event and shared his thoughts with BILKULONLINE. He remarked that at Merulakshmi, the clarity of focus and intent—crucial in the jewellery business—is clearly evident. “Their commitment to serving customers with personalized attention for every occasion, along with an unwavering focus on quality and trust, truly stands out,” he noted. Krunal also highlighted the company’s reputation for valuing its employees and ensuring their well-being, which fosters a positive and supportive work environment.

Merushikhar Gold and Diamonds invites all patrons to experience the joy of luxury, trust, and timeless sparkle—because when it comes to wealth, tradition, and celebration, nothing shines brighter than gold.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

