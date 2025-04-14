86 pc Indian firms now have GenAI plan, outpacing global trends: Report

Bengaluru, April 14: Indian enterprises are taking the lead in adopting Generative AI (GenAI) globally, with 86 per cent of them already having strategy in place, a new report said on Monday.

This figure is higher than both the global (55 per cent) and Asia-Pacific-Japan (60 per cent) averages — highlighting India’s strong focus on AI-driven innovation. India is not only embracing GenAI faster than other regions, but is also investing heavily in cloud-native technologies, infrastructure upgrades, and workforce training to support this shift, according to a Nutanix report. Prasanna Ranade, Senior Director, Enterprise and Government Sales, Nutanix India, said the country’s fast adoption of GenAI is a sign of a broader transformation in digital innovation.

He emphasised the importance of containerisation, infrastructure modernisation, and talent development to help companies stay competitive in the AI-powered future. The report shows that 66 per cent of Indian organisations are already in the process of implementing their GenAI strategies. Additionally, 99 per cent of enterprises are working to containerise their applications — an essential step in supporting modern AI workloads — making India one of the most advanced countries in this area.

With this rapid progress, however, come new challenges. About 96 per cent of Indian businesses are facing difficulties in scaling GenAI workloads from development to production, said the Nutanix report. The biggest challenge is integrating GenAI systems with existing IT infrastructure, which has prompted many companies to prioritise IT modernisation. Despite these hurdles, Indian enterprises remain optimistic. Nearly 90 per cent expect their IT costs to rise due to GenAI, but 75 per cent believe they will see a return on investment within one to three years.

Many organisations are also using GenAI for critical areas like cybersecurity, fraud detection, and customer support. Security and privacy have emerged as top concerns. While 90 per cent of respondents say data privacy is a priority, 95 per cent agree that more needs to be done to secure GenAI applications. Investments in cybersecurity and infrastructure upgrades are now seen as vital to unlocking the full potential of GenAI. The report also highlights the growing need for skilled talent. Over half of the Indian enterprises surveyed plan to invest in IT training, and nearly as many are planning to hire new talent to support GenAI-related roles. Encouragingly, 53 per cent see this as an opportunity to reskill and become AI experts.