Mumbai Police, Imarticus to Train 40K Cops in People-First Policing

Mumbai, April 15:In a significant step towards strengthening citizen-centric policing in the city, a special training program has been launched to enhance the quality of public service and professional conduct for the Mumbai police.

This is part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Mission Karmayogi initiative, which aims to build the capacity of India’s civil service as per the changing needs and aspirations of the citizens. In a first-of-its-kind skilling initiative, Imarticus Learning in partnership with Greater Mumbai Police, aims to upskill 40,000 police personnel over the next 11 months, beginning with 500 handpicked Master Trainers.

The program was launched in the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

In October 2023, the Maharashtra government provided an administrative approval to organise a training program under the Mission Karmayogi initiative for police officers and staff of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to create motivation to serve the citizens. Mission Karmayogi is an initiative by the Government of India to enhance the capacity-building and skill development of civil servants. It is designed to create a future-ready, citizen-centric, and efficient bureaucracy through continuous learning, digital training, and competency-based human resource management.

The program aims to enhance the quality of service, improve response to public concerns, and strengthen professional policing standards. The large-scale training initiative will focus on equipping police personnel with the skills needed to address public grievances effectively and enhance overall community trust. Before the training, discussions will be held with Mumbaikars and police personnel to identify and understand the gaps, based on which the training module will be prepared. This will be followed by a five-day ‘Train the Trainer’ session for 500 master trainers, followed by a two-day training module for the 40,000 police staff. An impact assessment will be provided post completion of the program to evaluate its effectiveness and provide recommendations for long-term improvements.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO, Imarticus Learning said, “We are honoured to contribute to PM Modi’s Mission Karmayogi initiative that aligns with the vision of citizen-centric governance. Our focus is to provide behavioural training that empowers police personnel to enhance citizen interactions and manage stress effectively. By providing a structured approach to improve the quality of service to citizens and communities, the intervention is a step toward creating a more empathetic and community-driven law enforcement system. It will also improve professionalism in policing, and help personnel manage stress and conflicts effectively.”