PGPX 2025-26 Inaugurated at IIMA: 158 Professionals Embark on Transformational Leadership Journey

IIM Ahmedabad Welcomes 20th PGPX Batch with Record Female Representation and Diverse Industry Backgrounds

Ahmedabad, April 17: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) formally welcomed the 20th batch of its prestigious One-Year Full-Time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX) today, with 158 high-achieving professionals joining the transformative leadership programme.

This year’s batch marks a significant milestone in gender diversity, with 48 women (30.38%)—the highest number of female candidates in the programme’s history—joining the cohort. The batch also brings together professionals from a wide spectrum of industries, including Advertising, Aerospace, Agriculture, BFSI, Consulting, Defence, Energy, FMCG, IT & ITeS, Legal Services, Healthcare, and more.

The average work experience of the batch stands at 7 years and 9 months, with over 36% of students having international exposure through work or studies. The age profile averages at 31 years and 1 month as of March 31, 2025.

Inaugurating the new academic year, Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, emphasized the importance of adapting to rapid technological changes driven by AI, data analytics, and robotics. He encouraged students to not only learn from the curriculum but also draw insights from the diverse experiences of their peers.

Professor Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), introduced the institute’s signature case-study-based pedagogy, highlighting its real-world application and role in developing strategic decision-making capabilities.

Professor Amit Karna, Chairperson of the MBA-PGPX programme, called the programme a transformative journey and praised its alignment with industry demand for experienced managerial talent ready for senior leadership roles.

A three-day orientation has been planned to help students acclimate to IIMA’s academic rigor, core values, and collaborative culture.

The MBA-PGPX continues to be globally recognised for its impact, particularly in career progression, and remains a top choice for professionals seeking to accelerate their leadership journeys.

