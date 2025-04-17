Shivtek Spechemi to Invest ₹650 Cr in Gujarat, Rajasthan for Green Specialty Chemical Units

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, April 17: Leading speciality chemicals manufacturer, Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd, a flagship company of the Shiva Group of Industries, has announced its strategic expansion plans of investing INR 650 Crores to establish new state-of-the-art chemical manufacturing units in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The expansion will boost the organization’s production capacity of caustic soda, chlorine, and high demand derivatives such as chlorinated paraffin and chlorinated polyethylene. The biggest USP of the new facilities includes their strong focus on green manufacturing and environment friendly product lines.

The upcoming Gujarat facility will be strategically located near the Hazira port, offering cost-effective logistics and seamless connectivity to both domestic and international markets. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan plant has been chosen for its robust industrial infrastructure and advantageous proximity to northern distribution hubs. Together, these new facilities will significantly augment Shivtek Spechemi’s manufacturing capabilities to up to 6,50,000 MTPA, enhancing the company’s current total production capacity of 1,50,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA). Importantly, CRISIL reaffirmed the company rating for Shivtek Spechemi as A minus for three years in a row, underlining its superlative sustainable manufacturing capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amitt Nenwani, Managing Director, Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd, said, “This investment will mark a pivotal step in Shivtek Spechemi’s growth journey as we align ourselves with India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing hub for specialty chemicals. By expanding our footprint in Gujarat and Rajasthan, we are not only enhancing our production capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to sustainable innovation, import substitution, and value creation for our customers worldwide. These new plants will enable us to serve a broader market with greater efficiency, while setting new benchmarks for environmentally responsible manufacturing in the industry.”

Construction of the new plants is set to begin in 2026, with production expected to commence between 2028 and 2029. The new plants are expected to span across 100 acres. area and generate over 500+ jobs in a span of 3 years, while hosting advanced, eco-friendly technologies. These facilities will also pioneer the production of certain high-grade chlorinated compounds for the first time in India, contributing to import substitution and strengthening the nation’s chemical export capabilities.