Falcon Agrifriz Launches State-of-the-Art Frozen Potato Products Facility in Mehsana, Gujarat

Inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the ₹1,050 crore plant marks a major milestone in India’s food processing sector

BILKULONLINE

Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat, May 18: In a significant boost to India’s food processing industry, Falcon Agrifriz Foods Private Limited has inaugurated its state-of-the-art, fully automated frozen potato products manufacturing facility in Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat.

The landmark plant was inaugurated by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, and other dignitaries.

₹1,050 Crore Investment to Transform Gujarat into a Global Frozen Food Hub

The facility is part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Falcon Group and the Government of Gujarat, under which the group has committed an investment of ₹1,050 crore to develop Gujarat into a global hub for frozen potato-based products.

India’s Largest and Only French Fries Production Line

Spread across 25 acres, the Mehsana facility features cutting-edge automation and sustainability:

French Fries Line Capacity: 15 tonnes per hour

Potato Specialty Line Capacity: 3.5 tonnes per hour

Fully Automated Straight Production Line

Shop Floor Temperature Maintained Below 28°C

Built in under two years, the plant houses India’s only and largest French fries production line, making it one of the most advanced frozen food processing facilities in the country.

From Farm to Fork: Empowering 4000+ Farmers

Falcon’s integrated farm-to-fork model includes a dedicated seed programme supported by skilled agronomists. High-quality potato seeds from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Leh Ladakh are cultivated and transported to Gujarat via Falcon’s robust contract farming network of over 4,000 farmers. These potatoes are processed and preserved using advanced cold storage units, ensuring freshness and year-round supply.

A Vision of Responsible and Future-Forward Growth

Falcon Group Chairman Tara Ranjan Patnaik remarked, “This facility is more than just a plant; it is a reflection of Falcon’s commitment to responsible, future-forward growth rooted in trust, quality, and sustainability. Gujarat, with its robust agri-ecosystem, was a natural choice for our flagship facility.”

Vice-Chairman Parthajeet Patnaik added, “This is a defining moment for us. We’re building a legacy that aligns with a new India—innovative, inclusive, and globally competitive.”

Manish Tibrewal, Director & CEO of Falcon Agrifriz, noted, “We are driven not just by production goals but by a deeper purpose: nation-building from the soil up. This plant is a step toward putting India on the global frozen food map.”

Global Brands, Global Presence

Falcon Agrifriz is already gaining international attention through its brands—Just Crave, Bon Vegato, Frizeto, and Just Fries—featured in major food exhibitions like Gulfood, AAHAR, and SIAL. These brands represent the company’s commitment to taste, trust, and technology.

A New Era for India’s Frozen Food Industry

With this launch, Falcon Agrifriz reinforces its pledge to sustainable progress and India’s potential to become a world leader in processed and convenience foods—one French fry at a time.