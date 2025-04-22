George Clooney on wife Amal: Feel extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman

Los Angeles, April 22: In a decade into marriage, Hollywood star George Clooney revealed that he and his wife “Amal” have never had an argument and added that the actor feels “extraordinarily lucky” to have met his spouse.

Speaking to ‘CBS Mornings’ host Gayle King, the 63-year-old actor said: “I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t. We’re trying to find something to fight about! “I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great.” The couple are parents to seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella and the actor loves being in their company, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He said: “Our kids are seven, about to be eight, which is a pretty great age.

They’re really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh.” George had made his point about never arguing when he and Amal appeared on ‘CBS Mornings’ back in September 2022. Saying that maintaining their marriage is “easy”, he said at the time: “Like, the easiest thing in our lives by far. We’ve never had an argument.” Amal agreed: “It’s maddening to some of our friends. I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he’s like, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says hello.” Gayle replied:

“Seriously? You’ve never had an argument?” George quipped: “Would you like us to right now? Would that make feel better?” And amid the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020, the former ‘E.R.’ actor admitted he felt “very lucky” that being in lockdown hadn’t really “tested” his marriage. He said: “I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her. We haven’t ever had an argument. You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy.”