Chiripal Group Partners with GIPS Hospital to Support Employee Mental Health

Ahmedabad, April 24: With a view to promoting holistic employee well-being, Ahmedabad-headquartered conglomerate Chiripal Group—diversified from textiles to solar energy—has entered into a strategic partnership with GIPS Hospital (Gujarat Institute of Psychological Sciences) to offer comprehensive mental health counselling services to its employees. This initiative will be implemented across all Chiripal Group companies.

The objective behind this forward-looking decision is to extend much-needed support to employees dealing with mental health challenges in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, demanding work environments, and urban hustle. Under the aegis of GIPS Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Aayaas Counselling Center—a specialized mental health initiative—has been designed to promote mental well-being and deliver quality psychological care to individuals and organizations alike.

The collaboration, which began on April 24, 2025, will see qualified psychologists from GIPS Hospital visiting Chiripal Group’s offices at Bopal and Shivranjani once a month to conduct one-on-one counselling sessions. Employees will be able to book appointments in advance, allowing them to access expert support within the workplace without disrupting their schedules.

This initiative will provide a safe and supportive space where employees can address mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety, depression, and other emotional issues with the guidance of qualified professionals.

As mental health concerns rise globally—particularly in the post-pandemic world—there is an increasing need for companies to proactively address mental health and reduce the stigma often associated with seeking help. This partnership reflects Chiripal Group’s forward-thinking approach to employee welfare and will benefit over 1,000 staff members based in Ahmedabad.

Sharing his thoughts, Ronak Chiripal, Promoter of Chiripal Group, said, “At Chiripal Group, we believe our people are our most valuable assets. As mental health becomes an increasingly vital component of overall wellness and holistic healthcare, it is essential to create a supportive environment where employees can freely access help when needed. This partnership with GIPS Hospital is a significant step toward fostering a healthier and more productive workforce. We are proud to lead the way in prioritizing mental health in Gujarat and across India’s corporate sector.”

He further added, “As we continue to grow as an organization, we remain committed to supporting our employees’ mental health. This initiative is just one of many steps we are taking to ensure that our workforce remains healthy, engaged, and well-equipped to handle the challenges of both their professional and personal lives.”

In addition to individual counselling, the company plans to offer group workshops and training sessions aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues, recognizing symptoms, building basic coping mechanisms, improving emotional resilience, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The services will be available to employees at all levels—from management to front-line staff—and tailored to address individual needs.

As part of this collaboration, Nishi Shah, Clinical Psychologist, and Aditi Bhansali, Counselling Psychologist from Aayaas Counselling Center (a venture by GIPS Hospital Pvt. Ltd.), will lead the counselling sessions, offering expert guidance and therapeutic support to employees.

Dr. Punita Grover, Partner at GIPS Psychiatric Hospital said, “We are pleased to partner with Chiripal Group in this important initiative. There is a growing recognition that mental health is as vital as physical health, especially in today’s high-pressure work environments. By bringing professional counselling services directly to the workplace, Chiripal Group is setting a strong example for corporate India. Our team is committed to providing empathetic, evidence-based support to help employees navigate stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges.”

By offering easy access to professional mental health services, Chiripal Group aims to reduce workplace stress and anxiety, ultimately leading to increased productivity, job satisfaction, and overall employee happiness.