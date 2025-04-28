Lions Club of Sarkhej Extends a Grand Welcome to DG Lion Daxesh Soni in a Memorable Celebration of Lionism

With Hearts Full of Pride and Purpose, Lions Club of Sarkhej Celebrates the True Essence of Lionism

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 28: The Lions Club of Sarkhej successfully organized a grand and memorable District Governor Visit at Hotel The Grand Pragati, Ahmedabad, marking a significant and proud day in the club’s calendar.

The occasion was graced by the dynamic and much-admired Unstoppable Lion District Governor Daxesh Soni (District 3232 B1) and First Lady Lion Deepti Soni, accompanied by their team of cabinet officials.

They were warmly welcomed by Lion Subhojit Sen, President of Lions Club of Sarkhej, along with his dedicated team members including Hon. Treasurer Lion Mitul Kothari, Hon. Secretary Lion Utkarsh Desai, and senior stalwarts Lion Jayant Soni, Lion Jayanti Patel, Lion Bharat Patel, Lion Nayan Patel, and Lion Kishore Bhanderi.

The dress code of formal blazers for gentlemen and sarees or formal suits for ladies added a dignified and elegant touch to the occasion, reflecting the club’s spirit of professionalism and respect.



The day began with the official Board of Directors Meeting and General Meeting, conducted meticulously under the leadership of Lion Subhojit Sen. District Governor Daxesh Soni expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the club’s outstanding activities and initiatives during these sessions. He specially acknowledged and extended a vote of thanks to the esteemed Past District Governors — Dr. Bharat Bhagat, Jayanti Patel, and Mukesh Patel — for their continuous guidance, leadership, and mentorship that have greatly contributed to the club’s impressive progress and sterling reputation.



On this special occasion, Lion Daxesh Soni also took a heartfelt moment to thank his beloved family members — his wife Deepti, son Harsh and daughter-in-law Vrunda, daughter Rutvi, and adorable grandchildren Vihansh and Aadhya — for their unwavering support, encouragement, and love, acknowledging them as his true pillars of strength throughout his journey of service.

Adding to the warmth and family spirit of the evening was the presence of Apurba Sen, wife of Club President Lion Subhojit Sen, and their talented daughter Srishti Sen, whose enthusiasm and radiant energy enriched the vibrant atmosphere.

The evening was seamlessly anchored by the talented Chitra Lakhia, the Master of Ceremony, whose eloquence, lively spirit, and infectious enthusiasm kept the program engaging and memorable.

More than 85 individuals — including club members, their families, cabinet members, and distinguished guests from various Lions Clubs — gathered in a spirited celebration of Lionism, setting a lively tone right from the entrance with traditional dhol beats and flower greetings.

A special highlight of the evening was the vibrant cultural segment featuring a dynamic performance by the acclaimed ‘Fafgulla’ team. Artists Subhojit Sen, Omika Butalia, Jill Shah, Birendra Sharma, Dip Chauhan, and Vicky Ambuwani captivated the audience with their colorful, high-energy presentation, making it a truly memorable part of the grand welcome ceremony for District Governor Lion Daxesh Soni.

The event culminated with a ceremonial felicitation of distinguished guests and an inspiring address by District Governor Daxesh Soni, who urged all Lions to continue their noble work with renewed passion and commitment. His words left everyone inspired, proud, and deeply connected to the mission and vision of Lions Clubs International.

Through this beautifully organized event, the Lions Club of Sarkhej once again showcased its outstanding organizational skills, teamwork, dedication to service, and the true spirit of Lionism — setting a shining example for others to follow.

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

