CEPT University Recognised as Centre of Excellence by Government of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, April 29: CEPT University has once again been recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ by the Government of Gujarat, reaffirming its distinguished position in the fields of architecture, planning, design, technology, and urban management.

In an official statement, CEPT University said, “We are honoured to be recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ by the Government of Gujarat for the second time. This distinction acknowledges our longstanding commitment to academic rigour, cutting-edge research, and application-driven learning in the domains of architecture, planning, design, technology, and urban management.”

For several decades, CEPT University has been at the forefront of shaping discourse, policy, and practice, not only in India but also internationally. This latest recognition underscores the University’s pivotal role in advancing sustainable and inclusive urban development.

Prof. Barjor Mehta, President of CEPT University, remarked, “We embrace this recognition as both an honour and a call to further intensify efforts to foster innovation, continue generating actionable knowledge, and build capacity for a sustainable urban future. We remain steadfast in our commitment to producing highly skilled professionals who will lead, inspire, and drive meaningful change. We are dedicated to producing evidence-based research that can positively influence policymaking, while working closely with key stakeholders to create a lasting impact on improving the lives of all individuals in the country and in the world.”

This recognition is a testament to CEPT University’s enduring dedication to academic excellence and its commitment to contributing meaningfully to the challenges and opportunities of urban development.