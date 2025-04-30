AMA Hosts Exhibition on “Amdavad in the 1960s: The Golden Era of Textile Mills & Memories of a Bygone Era

Threads of Time: AMA Revisits Ahmedabad’s Textile Legacy and 1960s Charm Through Rare Exhibition

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 30: To mark the 65th Foundation Day of Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is hosting a special exhibition titled “Amdavad in the 1960s: The Golden Era of Textile Mills & Past Century’s Memories of Amdavad.” Curated by Dr. Dhimant Purohit, Editor-in-Chief of newzviewz, this unique exhibition offers a glimpse into the rich industrial and cultural heritage of the city.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mohal Sarabhai, Honorary Secretary of AMA, who remarked, “This exhibition brings alive the vibrant history of Ahmedabad’s legendary textile mills and the enduring memories that shaped our city over the past century. It is a tribute to a defining era of our local identity.”

Dr. Dhimant Purohit shared, “Through this exhibition, we honour the spirit, resilience, and industriousness of the people of Amdavad. The textile mills were once the lifeblood of the city, playing a crucial role in its economic, cultural, and social evolution.”

The exhibition is open to all from April 30th to May 4th, 2025, daily between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) premises.

Entry is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact AMA at 079-26308601 or visit www.amaindia.org.