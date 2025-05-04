Savor the Summer Zing: Cool & Tangy Gujarati Delights!

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

🌿 1. Aam Panna (Keri No Baflo) – Raw Mango Cooler

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes – 2 medium-sized

Jaggery – ½ cup (adjust to taste)

Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp

Black salt – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Mint leaves – a few (optional)

Water – 3 to 4 cups

Ice cubes – as needed

Instructions:

Boil or pressure cook raw mangoes until soft. Let them cool, then peel and scoop out the pulp.

Blend the mango pulp with jaggery, salt, black salt, cumin powder, and a little water until smooth.

Add more water to achieve your desired consistency.

Chill and serve over ice. Garnish with mint leaves for extra freshness.

Tip: This is a traditional Gujarati drink to prevent heat strokes during peak summer.

🥗 2. Kachumber Salad (Gujarati Style Cucumber Salad)

Ingredients:

Cucumber – 2 (peeled & diced)

Tomatoes – 2 (deseeded & chopped)

Onions – 1 small (optional)

Fresh coriander – a handful, chopped

Green chili – 1, finely chopped (optional)

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Sugar – ¼ tsp (optional)

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine cucumber, tomato, onion, and green chili.

Add salt, lemon juice, cumin powder, and sugar.

Mix well and top with chopped coriander.

Serve chilled with your meal or enjoy as a refreshing mid-day snack.

Tip: This cooling salad goes perfectly with khichdi or theplas on a hot afternoon.