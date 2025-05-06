Uber teams up with Nike for Mumbai After Dark Tour As Official Ride Partner

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 6: Uber, one of India’s leading ride-hailing apps, has partnered with Nike for its After Dark Tour (ADT) — a new, first-ever unique nighttime run in Mumbai. Uber is the as the official ride partner for ADT, reaffirming its commitment to making mobility safer and more accessible for women, especially after dark. Nike’s ADT run is set to be the biggest 10K ever in India and is designed to champion female runners, and the running community .

The partnership is rooted in a powerful insight: as women increasingly own their time for work, fitness or fun – safety concerns still keep many from stepping out after hours. According to a recent consumer survey conducted by Uber among women riders across major metros, 85% of women said they’ve skipped or cancelled a night outing due to transport or safety concerns, with women especially likely to modify their plans based on how safe they feel returning home.

Built on this need for trusted, safe, and convenient mobility, Uber’s collaboration with Nike invites young Indians – especially women – to embrace the night with confidence, not compromise. As the official ride partner for the After Dark Tour in Mumbai, Uber will support attendees with safe, reliable transport options throughout the event whether it is reaching the After Dark Tour venue to run the race or getting home post the event after-party.

As women increasingly take charge of their own schedules – dependable night-time transportation is non-negotiable. 79% said they feel safer using ridesharing apps than other modes of transport at night, and among Uber users, over 94% women agreed that ride-hailing has made it easier to make spontaneous decisions to go out after dark.

Shiva Shailendran, Director, Consumer & Growth, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We’re proud to partner with Nike to power the After Dark Tour. Women shouldn’t have to plan their lives around safety concerns — they should feel empowered to step out whenever they choose. As the official ride partner, Uber is helping make the night feel accessible again – by supporting safe, reliable mobility that meets women where they are.”

“The After Dark Tour Mumbai is a race designed for female runners — it’s about connection, celebration and confidence. The partnership with Uber is aiming to help women runners feel confident getting to and from the race. Together, we’re working to create a race experience that brings women to the forefront and fosters a sense of belonging and connection,” said Tarundeep Singh, GM Nike India.

According to Uber’s survey, the features that most contribute to a sense of safety at night include live GPS tracking (70.8%), emergency button access, and verified driver profiles. These trusted features, combined with Uber’s focus on safety innovation, make it a preferred choice for late-evening travel.

Additional survey insights:

85% of women have skipped or cancelled night plans due to transportation or safety concerns.

79% said they feel safer using ridesharing apps compared to other modes of transport at night.

94% of Uber users said ride-hailing makes it easier to make spontaneous decisions to go out after dark.

88% of Uber users said these apps enabled them to pursue social, work, or fitness opportunities at night they might have otherwise avoided.

70.8% cited live GPS tracking as the top safety feature.

The impact of safe and reliable mobility goes far beyond nightlife. According to an Oxford Economics study commissioned by Uber, 4 in 10 working women said ride-hailing helped them join the workforce, and 75% cited safety as the top reason for choosing ride-hailing. In fact, access to mobility could increase the female workforce by over 6% by 2028 in India’s top five cities. These insights reaffirm Uber’s belief that safety and freedom of movement are foundational to women’s empowerment.