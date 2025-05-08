Reliance Industries Withdraws Trademark Application for ‘Operation Sindoor’, Reaffirms Support for Armed Forces and Nation

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 8: In a media statement the Reliance Industries has clarified its stand on having no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor.

The statement goes as below:

Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.

Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation.

Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India’s uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism.

Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of ‘INDIA FIRST’ remains unwavering.