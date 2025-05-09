Sun Pharma Launches Corporate Brand Campaign in India

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 9: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma), India’s No. 1 pharma company by revenues and prescriptions^ has launched its corporate brand campaign that highlights its profound impact on the lives of people.

Centered around the theme of ‘touching 1,000 lives every minute*’, the campaign highlights Sun Pharma’s contribution to the lives of patients, caregivers, doctors, pharmacists and communities. It reflects the company’s enduring commitment to innovation, improving access to medicine and patient care.

The campaign highlights how every minute 1,000 Sun Pharma medicines are prescribed across the world— bringing hope to millions, reinforcing its position as India’s No. 1 pharma company#. The narrative brings to life how Sun Pharma is woven into the fabric of daily healthcare, illustrating the brand’s presence in people’s lives.

The integrated, multi-platform campaign spans television, digital, social media, IPL on OTT, and outdoor media for a 3600 coverage. To ensure regional relevance and maximum reach, it is being launched in nine languages

— Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and English. The brand activations will extend to doctors, pharmacists and distributors across India, acknowledging Sun’s partnership with these key stakeholders to make a positive impact on communities.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India Business, Sun Pharma said, “This campaign reflects who we are and the meaningful impact we make — touching a 1,000 lives every single minute across the globe. For over 40 years, people in India have trusted us. Being the No. 1 pharma company in India is a responsibility to care and to serve better. We are proud to play a key role in improving people’s health and well- being”.

The campaign has been crafted by Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai. Talking about the thought behind the narrative, Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Sun Pharma is India’s No.1 pharma company, with a strong presence in over 100 countries. It enjoys immense trust among doctors, chemists, and the medical fraternity. However, everyday consumers are not as aware of Sun Pharma and its largeness despite its presence across households. Our attempt is to not only create awareness but also build affinity and trust among everyday consumers and other stakeholders”.