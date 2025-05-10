Rajasthani film ‘Omlo’ goes on global stage with Cannes Film Festival 2025

Mumbai, May 10 : Socio-drama film Omlo from Rajasthan will be on Global stage at Cannes Film Festival market 2025 on May 13. Hare Krishna Pictures’ emotional feature, written and directed by Sonu Randeep Choudhury, will be showcased as part of the market’s curated selection of impactful independent films.

Set in the rustic town of Shree Dungargarh, Bikaner, Rajasthan Omlo is a heart-wrenching narrative that revolves around a 7-year-old boy and a camel, who are individually going through the same circumstances in life which is “helplessness”. The film highlights how, in a household weighed down by patriarchal norms and generational trauma, family members are dehumanized and treated like animals. The story paints a raw portrait of suffering, silence, and the unspoken hope for change that lives within every abused home.

Omlo starring Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhury, Sonali Sharmistha. Produced by Rohit Makhija, Manish Goplani, Neha Pandey and Sonu Randeep Choudhury, with Ajay Rathore, Arvind Dagur, and Yatin Rathore as co-producers, Omlo features cinematography by Wilson Rabinse and a background score by Devendra Bhome. The music is composed by Gazi Khan Barna and Bhuvan Ahuja, with lyrics penned by the director Sonu Randeep Choudhury. It is all set for world premier at 26th Rainbow International Film Festival, London after Cannes Film Festival, which will commence from May 13 and will conclude on May 24.

Apart from Omlo, Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, within the Marché du Film. The Cannes premiere will kick off a world tour of screenings in major cities including London, New York, and Los Angeles which will take the film to a larger audience. As per a statement,the screening will be attended by the cast and crew and introduced by Anupam himself along with several A-listers expected to attend.