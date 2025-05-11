🧠 Crack This If You Can: 5 Clever Brain Teasers That Twist Your Thinking
BILKULONLINE
SUNDAY Special
- The Missing Dollar
Three friends split a ₹300 bill. They each contribute ₹100.
The waiter realizes there’s a ₹50 discount and gives ₹50 back.
They each take ₹10, and give ₹20 as a tip.
So, they each paid ₹90 (₹270 total) and the waiter got ₹20.
Where is the missing ₹10?
(Think logically—not mathematically!)
2. The More You Take
The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?
(Hint: It’s something you do while moving.)
3. Forward I Am Heavy
Forward I am heavy, but backward I’m not. What am I?
4. Two Sons
A man is looking at a photograph. Someone asks, “Whose picture is that?”
He replies: “Brothers and sisters, I have none. But the father of the man in the photo is my father’s son.”
Who is in the photo?
5. Add a Letter
What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward, or upside down, and still be read from left to right?
Here are the answers to each of the brain teasers:
1. The Missing ₹10
Answer: There’s no missing ₹10.
The mistake is in the logic:
They paid ₹270 in total (₹250 for the bill + ₹20 tip).
The ₹270 already includes the ₹20 tip.
So there’s no ₹10 to be accounted for beyond this — the confusion comes from incorrectly adding the tip to ₹270.
2. The More You Take
Answer: Footsteps.
The more footsteps you take, the more you leave behind.
3. Forward I Am Heavy
Answer: The word “ton”.
Forward: “ton” (heavy),
Backward: “not” (not heavy).
4. Two Sons
Answer: His son.
“My father’s son” is me, since he has no siblings.
So the man in the photo is my son.
5. Add a Letter
Answer: NOON.
Forward: NOON
Backward: NOON
Upside down: NOON (looks the same in all directions)