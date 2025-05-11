🧠 Crack This If You Can: 5 Clever Brain Teasers That Twist Your Thinking

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

The Missing Dollar

Three friends split a ₹300 bill. They each contribute ₹100.

The waiter realizes there’s a ₹50 discount and gives ₹50 back.

They each take ₹10, and give ₹20 as a tip.

So, they each paid ₹90 (₹270 total) and the waiter got ₹20.

Where is the missing ₹10?

(Think logically—not mathematically!)

2. The More You Take

The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

(Hint: It’s something you do while moving.)

3. Forward I Am Heavy

Forward I am heavy, but backward I’m not. What am I?

4. Two Sons

A man is looking at a photograph. Someone asks, “Whose picture is that?”

He replies: “Brothers and sisters, I have none. But the father of the man in the photo is my father’s son.”

Who is in the photo?

5. Add a Letter

What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward, or upside down, and still be read from left to right?

Here are the answers to each of the brain teasers:

1. The Missing ₹10

Answer: There’s no missing ₹10.

The mistake is in the logic:

They paid ₹270 in total (₹250 for the bill + ₹20 tip).

The ₹270 already includes the ₹20 tip.

So there’s no ₹10 to be accounted for beyond this — the confusion comes from incorrectly adding the tip to ₹270.

2. The More You Take

Answer: Footsteps.

The more footsteps you take, the more you leave behind.

3. Forward I Am Heavy

Answer: The word “ton”.

Forward: “ton” (heavy),

Backward: “not” (not heavy).

4. Two Sons

Answer: His son.

“My father’s son” is me, since he has no siblings.

So the man in the photo is my son.

5. Add a Letter

Answer: NOON.

Forward: NOON

Backward: NOON

Upside down: NOON (looks the same in all directions)