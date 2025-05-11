Weekend Treats: Two Flavorful Fruit Chaats to Refresh Your Mood!
SUNDAY Special
🥗 1. Tangy Indian Masala Fruit Chaat
Ingredients:
Apple – 1 (chopped)
Banana – 1 (sliced)
Orange – 1 (peeled & segmented)
Pomegranate seeds – ¼ cup
Grapes (green/red) – ½ cup (halved)
Chaat masala – 1 tsp
Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp
Black salt – ½ tsp (or to taste)
Red chili powder – ¼ tsp (optional)
Lemon juice – 1 tbsp
Fresh coriander leaves – for garnish
Instructions:
In a large bowl, combine all the chopped fruits.
Sprinkle chaat masala, cumin powder, black salt, and chili powder.
Drizzle lemon juice over the fruits and gently toss everything together.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Serve immediately for a fresh, zesty snack.
🍍 2. Sweet & Spicy Honey-Lime Fruit Chaat
Ingredients:
Pineapple – ½ cup (chopped)
Kiwi – 1 (peeled & chopped)
Mango – 1 (ripe, chopped)
Papaya – ½ cup (chopped)
Strawberries – ½ cup (sliced)
Mint leaves – 1 tbsp (chopped)
Honey – 2 tbsp
Lime juice – 1 tbsp
Black pepper – ¼ tsp
Salt – a pinch
Instructions:
In a mixing bowl, combine all the chopped fruits.
In a small cup, whisk together honey, lime juice, black pepper, and salt.
Pour the dressing over the fruits and toss gently.
Sprinkle chopped mint on top.
Chill for 15 minutes before serving for a refreshing experience.