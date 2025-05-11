Weekend Treats: Two Flavorful Fruit Chaats to Refresh Your Mood!

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

🥗 1. Tangy Indian Masala Fruit Chaat

Ingredients:

Apple – 1 (chopped)

Banana – 1 (sliced)

Orange – 1 (peeled & segmented)

Pomegranate seeds – ¼ cup

Grapes (green/red) – ½ cup (halved)

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

Black salt – ½ tsp (or to taste)

Red chili powder – ¼ tsp (optional)

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Fresh coriander leaves – for garnish

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine all the chopped fruits.

Sprinkle chaat masala, cumin powder, black salt, and chili powder.

Drizzle lemon juice over the fruits and gently toss everything together.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve immediately for a fresh, zesty snack.

🍍 2. Sweet & Spicy Honey-Lime Fruit Chaat

Ingredients:

Pineapple – ½ cup (chopped)

Kiwi – 1 (peeled & chopped)

Mango – 1 (ripe, chopped)

Papaya – ½ cup (chopped)

Strawberries – ½ cup (sliced)

Mint leaves – 1 tbsp (chopped)

Honey – 2 tbsp

Lime juice – 1 tbsp

Black pepper – ¼ tsp

Salt – a pinch

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine all the chopped fruits.

In a small cup, whisk together honey, lime juice, black pepper, and salt.

Pour the dressing over the fruits and toss gently.

Sprinkle chopped mint on top.

Chill for 15 minutes before serving for a refreshing experience.