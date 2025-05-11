India reveals ‘YANTRA’ as the theme for National Technology Day 2025

New Delhi, May 11 : The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on Saturday announced the official theme for National Technology Day 2025.

This year’s theme is ‘YANTRA – Yugantar for Advancing New Technology, Research and Acceleration’. The word ‘YANTRA’ has deep roots in India’s scientific traditions and cultural history. It stands for more than just machines; it symbolises the power of systems, teamwork, and scalable solutions. The term ‘Yugantar’, which means a major shift or turning point in time, reflects India’s progress from simply adopting technology to becoming a global technology leader. National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to mark India’s major technological achievements.

On this day in 1998, India successfully carried out nuclear tests under Operation Shakti. It was also the day when the indigenously developed aircraft Hansa-3 made its first flight. In honour of these milestones, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day. Over the years, this day has become a symbol of India’s growing strength in science and technology. It is a time to recognise outstanding scientific work, highlight innovation in industry, and build stronger connections between science, society, and business. The 2025 celebration will be hosted by TDB-DST. The event will bring together policymakers, scientists, industry experts, academic institutions, and startup leaders. They will discuss how to speed up India’s growth in areas like deep-tech, precision engineering, and advanced research and development. Gaurav Shukla, Partner at Deloitte India, shared his thoughts on the occasion.

He said that infrastructure and digital transformation are key to building a developed India or ‘Viksit Bharat’. He highlighted the role of young people, calling them India’s largest group of digital citizens and future tech leaders. “Cyber resilience should become second nature for the youth to protect against rising digital threats,” Shukla stated. “India has the potential to become a global leader in artificial intelligence-powered cyber defence. A secure digital India — #CyberSurakshitBharat — that is strong by design and united in purpose, is the future the country must aim for,” he mentioned.