Kalorex Group Organizes Interactive Session on Parenting in the Digital Age

Launch of ‘Total Parenting Solutions’ to Tackle Modern Challenges

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Sep 14: The Kalorex Group held an insightful session to address the complexities of parenting in today’s digital world.

The event, led by Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, MD & CEO of Kalorex Group, centered on the rising concerns faced by parents and students alike, particularly around the growing threats of cyberbullying, online grooming, catfishing, social media addiction, and other digital risks. The session not only emphasized the importance of digital literacy for both parents and children but also highlighted the need for open communication in navigating these challenges.

Introducing Total Parenting Solutions: A Holistic Approach

A key moment of the event was the unveiling of Total Parenting Solutions, a comprehensive resource designed to empower parents and students in the digital era. This package includes Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff’s bestselling book, Baby Steps to Big Dreams, along with its newly-released sequel, Safe Teen Steps – Making Young Adults Cyber Secure. Additionally, Sitting-By-MAYA, a cutting-edge AI-driven tool, was introduced as part of the solution. This interactive platform offers instant responses to queries posed by students, parents, and educators, providing tailored advice to real-time concerns.

Safe Teen Steps: Addressing Critical Digital Dangers

Another highlight of the session was the launch of Safe Teen Steps, co-authored by senior journalist Ragini Bharadwaj and Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff. The book addresses critical issues teenagers face in the online world, including cyberbullying, sexting, blackmailing, and social media addiction. In this groundbreaking guide, the authors delve into taboo topics, providing practical insights and advice to help parents safeguard their children while empowering young adults to navigate the internet responsibly.

“Teenage years are incredibly formative and fragile,” Dr. Shroff emphasized during her address. “The wrong exposure can severely affect the mental and emotional health of young minds. It is the duty of parents and educators to guide them through these challenges for their holistic development. Open communication is the foundation of this support.”

Alarming Statistics from India’s Digital Landscape

The event also shed light on the growing need for digital safety through recent data shared by McAfee Corp. The survey revealed alarming numbers: over 85% of children in India reported being cyberbullied—the highest percentage globally. Additionally, nearly 45% of youth admitted to hiding their cyberbullying experiences from their parents or guardians, underscoring the urgent need for parental awareness and intervention.

AI to the Rescue: Introducing Sitting-By-MAYA

One of the most futuristic and innovative elements introduced during the session was Sitting-By-MAYA, an AI-powered adaptive platform that provides real-time solutions to the pressing concerns of parents and students. This portal, based on India’s first AI mentor MAYA, launched by the Kalorex Group in July 2023, is now used by over 70 cities, reaching thousands of students, educators, and parents across India and beyond. MAYA, the AI avatar and digital clone of Dr. Shroff, continues to bridge the gap between technology and education, addressing the digital challenges head-on.

A Path Forward: Empowering Parents and Educators

The Kalorex Group’s interactive session is a testament to the growing need for comprehensive parenting resources in the digital age. By offering tools like Total Parenting Solutions and Sitting-By-MAYA, the group is empowering parents, students, and educators to navigate the complexities of the modern world confidently.

The session concluded with a call to action for parents to take charge of their children’s digital lives with awareness, dialogue, and informed decision-making to ensure a safe, secure, and productive online experience for all.

Preventing Digital Hazards: Expert Advice on Protecting Children from Smartphone Dangers

During the event, Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff emphasized the growing concern around excessive smartphone usage and its potential hazards on children’s well-being. She shared practical advice for parents, urging them to take a proactive role in guiding their children’s online activities.

“Smartphones are a double-edged sword. While they offer knowledge and connectivity, they also expose children to harmful content, social isolation, and addictive behaviors. Parents must create a balance by setting clear boundaries and fostering a healthy digital diet,” Dr. Shroff explained.

She further highlighted the importance of digital literacy:

“Educating children about the responsible use of technology is crucial. Teaching them how to identify online threats like catfishing, scams, or inappropriate content helps build resilience. It’s not about restricting access but empowering them to make safe decisions online.”

The event also encouraged parents to adopt open communication practices:

“Have regular conversations with your children about their online experiences. Instead of imposing restrictions, engage them in discussions about the benefits and dangers of technology. This builds trust and ensures they come to you when faced with challenges,” Dr. Shroff advised.

In addition to these preventive measures, Total Parenting Solutions and Safe Teen Steps offer strategies to manage screen time, identify early signs of addiction, and safeguard children’s mental health in the digital age.

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)