Engineer’s Day 2024: Celebrating Sir M. Visvesvaraya and confronting the crisis in engineering education

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 15: As we mark Engineer’s Day 2024, celebrated on September 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India’s greatest engineers, it’s important to reflect on the current state of engineering education, particularly in Gujarat.

Sir Visvesvaraya, known for his pioneering work in irrigation, flood control, and water resource management, symbolises the profound impact engineers have on society. However, the future of this critical profession faces serious challenges. In Gujarat, more than 44 per cent of engineering seats, including those in self-financed institutes, were left vacant in 2023.

According to data presented in the Gujarat Assembly, this accounted for more than 62,000 unfilled seats across the state. Of the total 1,40,852 seats available in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed colleges, 62,311 seats remained vacant. In March 2024, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel in the Gujarat Assembly said, “Gujarat has a total of 1,40,852 seats in engineering degree and diploma courses across government-run, grant-in-aid, and self-financed colleges. Of these, 71,629 seats are for degree engineering courses, and 69,223 are for diploma courses.

Last year, 78,540 seats, or 55.76 per cent, were filled, leaving 62,311 seats, or 44.23 per cent, vacant. Specifically, 38,811 degree engineering seats and 23,501 diploma engineering seats remained unfilled in 2023.” This problem is not isolated to Gujarat. Across India, engineering courses are facing a steep decline in enrollments. The 2023 All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) revealed a 10 per cent drop in enrollments in engineering programmes between 2016-17 and 2020-21. In Maharashtra, for example, nearly one in three engineering seats remained vacant this year, with vacancy rates as high as 42 per cent in some regions.

These trends indicate a national issue that extends beyond state boundaries and points to deeper challenges in engineering education. Several factors contribute to the high vacancy rates in engineering programmes. First, many students are opting for top-tier institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), leaving state-level and self-financed colleges struggling to fill their seats. In Gujarat, a significant number of students also prefer pursuing higher education abroad or in other states, where they perceive better opportunities for career advancement. Second, there is a noticeable shift in student interest towards new-age technology fields. Branches like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are in high demand, while traditional engineering fields such as mechanical, civil, and electrical engineering are seeing a sharp decline in enrollment.

In Maharashtra, out of 25,065 seats available for computer science and allied new-age technology courses, only 5,521 remained vacant, a stark contrast to the 8,078 vacant seats in mechanical engineering and 6,272 in civil engineering. The issue is further complicated by the structure of diploma courses in Gujarat. With the eligibility for admission set at passing Class 10, many students opt to continue with higher secondary education or choose alternative career paths, such as nursing or pursuing IIT entrance exams, rather than enrolling in diploma engineering programmes. This has led to a higher number of vacant seats in diploma courses as well, where 23,501 seats remained unfilled in 2023. Gujarat’s vacancy crisis mirrors the national trend, where a steady decline in traditional engineering enrollments has been observed over the past decade. Despite a modest increase in overall intake capacity, student interest has continued to drop. In Maharashtra, for instance, while the total intake capacity increased by 3.6 per cent from 2022-23 to 2023-24, the number of students enrolling in engineering courses declined by four per cent, resulting in higher vacancy rates this year. This shift in interest from conventional engineering to emerging fields like AI and data science is reshaping the engineering education landscape.

In Maharashtra, super-specialised courses in AI-ML and AI-Data Science had only 608 vacant seats out of 13,286 available, while traditional branches like mechanical and civil engineering saw much higher vacancy rates. One of the key reasons for the decline in engineering enrollments is the changing job market. As industries increasingly prioritise skills in AI, cybersecurity, data analytics, and automation, students are seeking courses that align with these future-ready fields.

Traditional engineering programmes, particularly in lower-tier colleges, are struggling to update their curricula to meet these evolving demands. The result is a growing disconnect between the skills students acquire and the job market’s requirements. Moreover, employability remains a significant concern. Many graduates from lesser-known engineering colleges face difficulty securing jobs, which further dissuades potential students from pursuing engineering. Even in fields like civil and mechanical engineering, once considered reliable career paths, job opportunities have shrunk due to automation and shifts in industry demand.

Furthermore, career guidance at the high school level is crucial in helping students make informed decisions about their educational paths. Encouraging students to explore emerging fields and providing more information about the wide range of opportunities in engineering can help address the growing vacancy issue.