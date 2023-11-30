Thursday, November 30, 2023
Latest:
Bilkul Online
DevelopmentsFeaturedLatest

‘Do you think these passengers will fly IndiGo again’, Kapil Sharma tweets after delay in flight

BILKUL ONLINE

New Delhi, Nov 30:  In a social media post that quickly went viral, comedian Kapil Sharma expressed his frustration over the delay of IndiGo Flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai.

“Dear @IndiGo6E, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? Really?” Sharma posted on X.

“We were supposed to take off by 8 pm, and it’s 9:20; still, there is no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly IndiGo again? Never #indigo6E5149,” he said in another post.

However, IndiGo said in a statement that IndiGo flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai on November 29 was delayed due to operational reasons.

“Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” it said.

 

Post Views: 327

You May Also Like

India’s current account deficit projected at $106bn: Acuite Ratings

BILKUL ONLINE

New Apple HomePod mini adds vibrant colours to music

BILKUL ONLINE

Delhi sees record rise in pink eye, dengue cases, say doctors

BILKUL ONLINE