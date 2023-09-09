Surat paddlers Manav, Samarth qualify for boys U-19 main draw

BILKULONLINE

Surat, Sept 9:

Performing well in front of the home crowd, Surat duo of Manav Mehta and Samarth Shekhawat made the cut for the main draw of the boys U-19 event of the Tapti Valley International School 7th Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2023 organized by Table Tennis Association of Surat District under the aegis of Gujarat State Table Tennis Association from September 8 to 10 at Tapti Valley International School, Surat.