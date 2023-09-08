Drone made by Adani Public School students bags first prize at national contest

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Sept 8: Students of the Mundra-based Adani Public School (APS) made a splash at the national level by bagging the first prize at the Metaverse 1.0 competition conducted recently by the DCM Young Entrepreneurs School in Ludhiana, Punjab. Their gorilla drone device won the top spot in the contest, which saw young talent from across the country present their inventions.

Among the 24 competitors, APS’s drone project was adjudged the best. APS students Sahil Sati, Dhruvansh Mankad and Shubham Shamdasani collaborated and worked hard to develop the device.

Gorilla drones are useful for aerial photography and filming/taking videos. The students used recycled materials, such as PVC pipes, to make an affordable and functional drone, which was prepared in the school’s Atal Technical Lab (ATL) under the able guidance of instructor Dhwani Acharya. The winners were awarded a Microsoft 365 subscription with a certificate, Minecraft: Education Edition for one year and a cash prize of Rs. 7,000.

“We are proud of our students for bringing laurels to the school by winning the first prize in the national-level competition,” said APS principal Mayur Patadia. “At Adani Public School, students are guided to create models using artificial intelligence and robotics technology. They are always encouraged to participate in competitions and showcase their skills.”

Following the success of the drone project, students are now working on a humanoid robot at ATL. This robot will be able to move and dance, and play football, besides talking like a human.