JioPhone Prima 2 launched

Showcasing the pinnacle of design elegance and innovation in smart feature phones

The all-new JioPhone Prima 2 with stunning design supports Jio apps and other popular apps including YouTube, Facebook, Google Voice Assistant and many more

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 14: Jio has unveiled the JioPhone Prima 2, a smart feature phone that redefines the premium mobile experience.

The curved design seamlessly enhances the phone’s sleek and elegant profile. With its luxurious leather-like finish adding a touch of sophistication, the Prima 2 is not only visually striking but also a pleasure to hold, embodying elegance and redefining the phone as a statement of luxury. The new JioPhone Prima 2 highlights a stunning design that matches the modern lifestyle.

The JioPhone Prima 2 breaks the boundaries of traditional feature phones and is equipped with native video calling, allowing users to connect face-to-face without the need for any separate applications. This innovative technology feature ensures seamless communication, bringing loved ones closer than ever before.

JioPhone Prima 2 4G supports popular apps such as YouTube, Facebook, and Google voice assistant. It also offers access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews and JioCinema and lets users make UPI payments via JioPay. The special JioChat availability enables group chat, Voice messages, Photo & Video share. JioPhone Prima 2 comes with JioStore, hosting various apps, which users can download as per their needs.

The tactile keypad, with soft push buttons that are gentle to use, hosts a large navigation key with microphone icon enabling easy access to the Google voice assistant.

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G runs on KaiOS and is powered by Qualcomm processor and comes with 512MB ram and has 4GB of internal memory to host all the applications, supports external SD cards up to 128GB.This phone sports a 2.4-inch LCD screen and packs a 2000 mAh battery.

The smart feature phone also has digital selfie and rear cameras that allow users to take great quality photos and capture videos. On the music front users get a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity. This phone supports English and 22 Indian languages.

The JioPhone Prima 2, priced at Rs 2700, stands as a flagship in the feature phone category and sets a new industry benchmark by combining the simplicity of a feature phone with sophistication.

With the JioPhone Prima 2, you do not just use a phone; you experience a lifestyle upgrade. It is time to step into the future of feature phones – where elegance meets innovation.