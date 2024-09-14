Adani Group honoured in TIME’s World’s Best Companies of 2024

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 14: Leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group on Friday said it has been featured in TIME magazine’s prestigious ‘World’s Best Companies of 2024’ list. The list was prepared in collaboration with Statista, a global industry ranking and statistics portal.

Notably, eight out of 11 listed Adani portfolio companies were considered in the evaluation, reflecting a comprehensive performance across the group. The other three listed companies are subsidiaries of these eight companies.

The recognised companies include Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Ambuja Cements, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd. According to the company, the accolade highlights the Adani Group’s commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. “This is further validation of the Adani group’s hard work and continuous efforts to push boundaries and deliver excellence across businesses,” said the company. The ‘World’s Best Companies 2024’ list, is based on a rigorous analysis across three key dimensions – employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability (ESG).

The Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses with interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics, natural resources and the consumer sectors. Led by emerging businesses, including solar and wind manufacturing as well as airports and roads, the Adani Portfolio’s net profit soared 50.1 per cent to Rs 10,279 crore (year-on-year) in the first quarter of this fiscal, while EBITDA reached Rs 22,570 crore — up 32.9 per cent YoY.