CBI arrests CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, June 26: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday, was formally arrested by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam case. Permission was granted to the CBI to produce CM Kejriwal in the special court on Wednesday, after he was questioned by the agency in Tihar Jail.

In a related development, CM Kejriwal withdrew his plea filed before the Supreme Court challenging the interim stay ordered by the Delhi High Court on his release on bail in the money laundering case linked to the same case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the AAP supremo, submitted before a Vacation Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti that a fresh plea would be moved before the apex court in view of the latest decision of the Delhi High Court staying the trial court order granting bail to CM Kejriwal in the money laundering case. In its final verdict pronounced on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that the trial court Vacation Bench did not apply its mind to the entire material and it ought to give equal opportunity to the ED to argue the bail application.

(file pix)