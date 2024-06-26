Adani Foundation Opens Medical Centre in Sanghipuram on Chairman’s Birthday

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June, 26: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation, is proud to mark the birthday of Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman – Adani Group, with the inauguration of Adani Medical Centre at its Sanghipuram plant, Gujarat. The Centre is fully equipped to provide basic healthcare facilities to the residents of remote villages in Abdasa and Lakhpat blocks, who had never benefitted from access to such facilities until now.

The Medical Centre comes equipped with a team of doctors, dedicated paramedical staff, and features an emergency trauma room with all the necessary diagnostic facilities such as defibrillator, ECG machine, oxygen concentrators, male and female wards, and a laboratory for conducting various blood and lipid profile tests. It also keeps a stock of a variety of anti-venom injections, emergency treatment for snake bites – a common occurrence in the region.

Adani Foundation also distributed tricycles and wheelchairs to 15 disabled individuals, conducted a tree plantation drive at the Sanghipuram colony, along with a generous celebration at the Kamla Rani Public School.