India House to Debut at Paris Olympics, Showcasing Nation’s Heritage

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 26, 2024: The Paris 2024 Olympics, starting in a month, will feature India’s first-ever country House at the Games – the India House. Conceptualized by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), India House will celebrate the nation’s cultural and sporting heritage, showcasing India’s history, vibrant present, and future advancements in technology and digitalization.

Nita M. Ambani, IOC member and Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, expressed excitement about the initiative, highlighting its significance in India’s Olympic journey. “India House will honor our athletes, celebrate our wins, share our stories, and welcome the world to India,” she said.

PT Usha, President of the IOA, emphasized India House as a major attraction for Indian fans and athletes, reflecting India’s progress as a sporting nation. Situated in Parc de la Villette, it will be surrounded by other Hospitality Houses and offer a variety of cultural experiences, including yoga, handicrafts, music, and Indian cuisine.

India House aims to be a home away from home for Indian athletes and fans, featuring interactive events and watch parties in partnership with Viacom18. It also commemorates 100 years since India’s first Olympic participation under the IOA in 1920, symbolizing the nation’s commitment to the Olympic movement.

With its logo inspired by the intricate design of the jharokha, India House promises to be a vibrant portal to India’s rich cultural tapestry. Established by Reliance Foundation as the principal partner of the IOA, India House represents a collective effort to elevate Indian sports globally.