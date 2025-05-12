Vikram Solar Wins Big at Khavda with 326 MW Order from GIPCL

The latest order brings the total contribution to the Khavda Renewable Energy Park to approximately 1.3 GW from Vikram Solar alone

Ahmedabad, May 12: Vikram Solar Limited, one of India’s largest solar PV module manufacturers, has secured a significant order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited. It will supply 326.625 MW of high-efficiency solar modules for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park—a key project in the Great Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The latest order supply brings its total contribution to the prestigious Khavda Renewable Energy Park to approximately 1.3 GW—a considerable share of this development. Expected to be fully operational by December 2026, the park will also aim to generate employment opportunities in the region.

The modules are scheduled for delivery in FY 25-26, further reinforcing Vikram Solar’s leadership in India’s green energy transition. This order underscores the company’s commitment in delivering high-performance solar modules designed to withstand challenging climatic conditions.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, stated: “We are thrilled to secure this order, which reinforces the strong and enduring relationship between Vikram Solar and GIPCL. The Khavda project represents more than just scale—it symbolizes a collective push toward energy security and sustainability. With this order, we are contributing to one of the most important renewable energy projects in India.”