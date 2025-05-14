APM Terminals Pipavav Concludes Second Edition of Future Leaders Program with Maersk Training and Gujarat Maritime University

Shaping India’s Next-Gen Maritime Talent Through Immersive Learning and Global Industry Exposure

Ahmedabad, May 14: Building on its mission to shape India’s maritime future through innovation and skill development, APM Terminals Pipavav (GPPL), in partnership with Maersk Training and Gujarat Maritime University (GMU), has concluded the second season of the Future Leaders – Foundation Program. This initiative is a key milestone in equipping India’s next generation of maritime professionals with the right mindset, global exposure, and future-ready capabilities.

Held over five days at GMU’s GIFT City campus, the program combines cutting-edge immersive learning with industry mentorship. It’s a direct outcome of the tripartite MoU signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 and reflects GPPL’s continued alignment with the Government of India’s Skill India and Maritime India Vision 2030.

This year, 36 participants underwent an intensive curriculum delivered by global subject matter experts. The sessions covered everything from virtual reality-based port and shipboard simulations to legal case studies, sustainability challenges, and supply chain management using Maersk’s renowned “Farm to Fridge” model. Participants also honed their teamwork, communication, and leadership abilities through scenario-based exercises and collaborative problem-solving modules.

The program serves as a launchpad for the upcoming Virtual Reality Centre of Excellence (VR CoE) at GMU—India’s first immersive learning hub designed for the maritime, logistics, and heavy industry sectors. Backed by Maersk’s global training ecosystem, the CoE will offer high-impact leadership and safety training using advanced simulations. It aims to upskill students and young professionals with global best practices and create pathways for international collaboration across Maersk CoE locations in Japan, Saudi Arabia, the US, and Taiwan.

This initiative strengthens GPPL’s long-term commitment to developing a competitive and sustainable maritime workforce. It is also a testament to Gujarat’s growing role as a maritime education and innovation hub. Through strong industry-academia collaboration, the program is helping bridge the skill gap and prepare India’s youth to lead on the global maritime stage.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director of APM Terminals Pipavav, said: “This program is more than an academic exercise. It’s a platform where the future of India’s maritime sector takes shape—young, curious minds are exposed to innovation, global practices, and sustainability. We are immensely proud to see the second season conclude successfully and remain committed to equipping India’s youth with the right tools to lead tomorrow’s maritime transformation.”



The second edition concluded with an engaging closing ceremony at Gujarat Maritime University, graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Sanjeevi Shanthakumar (Chancellor, GMU), Dr. Tanuja Kaushik, Dr. Abhay Singh Thakur, and facilitators from Maersk Training including Capt. Jaspreet Singh Puri, Porchelvan Arun, and Pricilla Stephen. Their collective guidance and participation marked the successful culmination of a high-impact learning journey.

Strategically aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India Mission, the program highlights how strategic collaboration between industry and academia can drive meaningful talent development for the maritime sector.