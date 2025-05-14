CEPT University Unveils ‘Summer Exhibition 2025’ in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 14: CEPT University inaugurated the Summer Exhibition 2025 for the Spring Semester at the South Lawns of the campus.

This year’s Summer Exhibition showcases the work of 1,500+ students across 95+ studio units, guided by 200+ faculty members. For the first time, the exhibition brings together work from all six faculties—CEPT Foundation Program, Architecture, Design, Planning, Technology, and Management—presented cohesively on the ground floor of the CFP Building.

The exhibition provides a glimpse into CEPT’s dynamic, studio-based pedagogy, which emphasizes real-world challenges, interdisciplinary learning, and contextual design thinking. The student work on display reflects engagement with diverse issues such as climate-responsive architecture, inclusive urban design, sustainable construction technologies, transportation systems, conservation strategies, and more.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Prof. Barjor Mehta, President and Dr. Tridip Suhrud, Provost; CEPT University. The event also included a special felicitation of student-led projects, underscoring CEPT’s focus on innovation and intellectual property creation.

Prof. Barjor Mehta stated, “This exhibition is not just a display of outcomes—it is a mirror of how our students engage with complexity, collaborate across disciplines, and respond to the challenges of urban and rural contexts. The range of work presented here represents CEPT’s continued commitment to public-oriented and practice-relevant education.”

The CEPT Summer Exhibition 2025 is open to the public from May 13 to May 23, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at the CFP Building, CEPT Campus.

Accompanying the student exhibition is Shaping Dreams, Designing Lives: A Godrej Story, presented by Godrej Archives. This exhibition was inaugurated with people from Godrej Archives along with Dr. Vrunda Pathare, Head, Godrej Archives which traces the legacy of design, innovation, and everyday life through the lens of Godrej. Featuring archival images, immersive timelines, and interactive dioramas, it highlights how Godrej’s design journey has shaped modern Indian aspirations over the past century.

The Godrej Archives Exhibition is open to all from May 13 to July 13, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at the Lilavati Lalbhai Library, CEPT University.