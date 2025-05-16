48 Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University Students Get Placed in AY 2025, IT Leads the Way

With top recruiters on campus and a Rs 9L per annum peak offer, Swarrnim balances strong placements with a thriving startup culture

Gandhinagar, May 16: In a significant achievement, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University in Gandhinagar has achieved 48 student placements in the academic year 2025 by far. The maximum placements on campus took place in the Information Technology (IT) sector, with the average annual package of Rs 6 lakh per annum, and the highest offer reaching Rs 9 lakh per annum.

Key recruiters who visited Swarrnim University for placements, this season, included Hitachi, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Coditas, Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals, NTT Data, Hexacoder Technologies, Intellipaat, and Deltax—signalling strong industry confidence in the university’s talent pool.

Besides corporate placements, Swarrnim continues to foster a strong entrepreneurial culture for its students. Four final-year students this year chose to launch their own startups rather than appear for placement interviews. These ventures—Wetcoal (waste management), Ashwinia (saffron cultivation through agritech), and Puribags (clean-tech water purification)—are addressing key concerns in the areas of sustainability, agriculture, and public health. Even though none have raised external venture capital yet, the ideas demonstrate a bold approach to solving real-world challenges and breakthrough innovations.

Swarrnim’s incubation ecosystem has seen steady growth over the years, with some 78 startups incubated on campus by far. Of these, 32 were added in the current academic cycle alone. Startups receive end-to-end support that includes mentoring from industry veterans, assistance with intellectual property rights, market access, and networking opportunities. Notable mentorship partners include ISRO, the National Innovation Foundation, FICCI FLO, and the Foundation of Entrepreneurs—offering students a well-rounded foundation for launching and scaling their ventures.

“At Swarrnim, we don’t see placements and startups as competing outcomes—they are parallel success stories. Whether our students are joining top firms or creating their own, our role is to equip them with the mindset and skills to thrive in whichever path they choose. Our philosophy is to expose students to entrepreneurial thinking and innovation opportunities from the early stages of their academic journey. Through meaningful collaborations and industry engagement, we help them stay relevant to real-world scenarios while they’re still in the classroom,” said Dr Ragin Shah, Provost, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University.

The Training and Placement cell of Swarrnim Startup and University carries out a series of activities time and again to help students sharpen their skills. During the year, students were exposed to mock recruitment drives and guest lectures by industry professionals to sharpen both technical and soft skills. The university also signed new training partnerships with IBM, QSpiders, and Data Flair to enhance its skilling programmes and increase students’ job readiness. Feedback from previous placement cycles has been actively incorporated into training modules, helping bridge expectations between recruiters and graduating students.