CPL 2025 Set to Ignite Gujarat’s Cricketing Spirit from May 31 to June 15

Six Teams, One Trophy: Chiripal Group's Cricket Premier League Returns Bigger and Better

The Second Season of Chiripal Group’s flagship tournament kicks off with team auctions at DoubleTree by Hilton

Ahmedabad, May 17: The highly anticipated second season of the Cricket Premier League (CPL) is all set to return this summer, with the tournament scheduled to be held from May 31-June 15, 2025, at the SGVP Grounds in Ahmedabad.

Launched under the leadership of the Chiripal Group, CPL aims to elevate the landscape of Gujarat’s domestic cricket by providing a structured, professional platform for elite Ranji Trophy players and rising local talent to shine. The build-up to this season began on Saturday– 17th May 2025, with the player auction held at DoubleTree by Hilton in Ahmedabad. All the six franchises assembled their squads during the auction held on Saturday.

The six franchises — Sabarmati Strikers, Ahmedabad Arrows, Karnavati Kings, Heritage City Titans, Narmada Navigators, and Gandhinagar Lions — are all set to return for an exciting second season of the CPL. To ensure fairness and maintain competitive balance, the CPL 2025 player draft will be conducted over 12 rounds. In each round, a draw will determine the order in which teams select their players — from first to sixth. This randomized selection process gives every team an equal opportunity to build a strong and balanced squad.

As part of the auction, the teams were randomly assigned an order for Round 1 through a draw mechanism. Later, team owners picked alternatives in successive rounds until squads of 15 to 18 players were fully formed. Each team is required to maintain a balanced composition, with minimum quotas for openers, fast bowlers, spinners, and all-rounders, ensuring depth and variety across playing eleven.

The tournament, presented by Chiripal Foundation and supported by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), remains a flagship event for celebrating the spirit of Cricket in Gujarat.

Sharing more details about the initiative, Narhari Amin, former GCA president and Member of Parliament, said, “I am happy to support passionate entrepreneurs like Ronak, Vansh, and Gaurav who have created a platform like this to give opportunities to young, upcoming cricketers. Just like the IPL, I want this tournament to grow leaps and bounds and become one of the best leagues in India in the coming years. I am grateful to GCA for supporting this tournament, and the second season is slated to be bigger, better, and more entertaining. My best wishes to all the franchise owners. I am confident that all players will display true sportsmanship in this tournament.”

Citing the example of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Amin urged that the league should also include a few under-14 and under-16 players in the upcoming seasons, which will also give youngsters the opportunity to experience competitive cricket and mature their game.

Kirat Damani, Chairman Gujarat Ranji Trophy Selection Committee said, “A brilliant and thoughtful initiative which shall create a strong and meaningful connection between a structured Corporate and the professional cricketers to promote the game and the players from the state. With 84 players from Gujarat and a few talents from outside the state, we’re building something special. The IPL has escalated our players’ thinking and sense of belonging. Every bit of this effort is rooted in the heart and soul of cricket. It’s getting better every day.

Our goal remains clear—to play for the state and ultimately, for the country. We want our cricketers to be seen as individuals who know their game inside out. This entire exercise is in the best interest of Gujarat cricket.”

Ronak Chiripal, Promoter, Chiripal Group & Co-founder – CPL, said, “CPL 2025 marks a powerful second chapter in a journey that began with a dream — to create a premier platform where Gujarat’s cricketing spirit could thrive, and genuine talent can get a platform. The overwhelming success of the inaugural season proved that hunger, heart, and talent are all here. Now, in its second season, the league returns stronger, bolder, and more determined to elevate homegrown stars onto the national stage. At Chiripal Foundation, we remain deeply committed to nurturing this movement — where every match is a celebration of passion, pride, and potential.”

Gorav Jain, Promoter, Ashutosh Group & Co-founder – CPL said, “As a co-founder of this league, it is my immense pleasure to bring such a prestigious event to our state of Gujarat. This league not only promises high-octane matches and fierce competition but also serves as a significant step towards nurturing and recognizing the capabilities of our players. We are committed to providing a world-class experience for both players and fans, making every match an unforgettable event. Join us in celebrating the spirit of cricket and the extraordinary talent of our Ranji Trophy athletes.”

Anil Patel, GCA Secretary and Hitesh Patel (Pochi), former GCA Joint Secretary, continue to play a pivotal role in steering the vision and growth of this ambitious league since its inception.

As the auction concluded and the teams took shape, anticipation is now building for an electrifying fortnight of cricket, camaraderie, and competition, where Gujarat’s best players take centre stage. CPL 2025 promises not only to uncover future stars but also to affirm the league’s position as a marquee cricketing event in India’s domestic calendar.

This tournament is conceptualised by Chiripal Group. CPL is organised in association with Aava – Water Partner, Fancode – Streaming Partner, Revolt – Refreshment Partner, SGVP Hospital – Hospital Partner, Swati Switches – Switchgear Partner, Ador – Real Estate Partner, Grew Solar – Solar Partner, SAS – Education Partner, Tikawoo – Adhesive Partner.

The Chiripal Group and CPL extend heartfelt gratitude to all office bearers and members of the Gujarat Cricket Association for their unwavering support in elevating the stature of this league and for providing a vital platform for Gujarat’s young and promising cricketers.

Winners Cash Prizes

The CPL champions will walk away with a staggering cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, while the runners-up will claim their share of glory with a handsome Rs 2.5 lakh. The Man of the Series will be honoured with a prize worthy of his exceptional performance—a grand Rs 51,000. Every match is a chance to shine, with the Man of the Match securing Rs 10,000 for his outstanding contribution. For those chasing records, the highest runs, highest wickets, and best all-rounder performance of the tournament will each be rewarded with Rs 25,000 prize. So, gear up, sharpen your skills, and aim for greatness in the Cricket Premier League—where every victory brings not just glory, but unforgettable rewards!