“Phoenix Business Advisory Sets New Record in Fast-Track U.S. Visa Approvals”

Ahmedabad, May18: In a proud moment for India’s business migration landscape, Phoenix Business Advisory, located at 1003-A Wing, Mondeal Heights, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad, celebrated a series of landmark achievements, including record-breaking U.S. L1-A visa approvals for Indian entrepreneurs aiming to expand globally.

Speaking virtually from the company’s headquarters, M.P. Singh, CEO of Phoenix Business Advisory and an Australian citizen, shared his vision of helping Indian business owners legally set up branch offices in the United States by complying with U.S. immigration laws under the L1-A visa route. Singh, who previously ran a highly successful immigration practice assisting Indians to migrate to Australia, is now focused on helping Indian entrepreneurs expand their global footprint through Phoenix’s expert legal and strategic guidance.

“One of our proudest moments was securing an L1-A visa approval in just 25 days—a game-changing milestone that reflects the power of our system and the dedication of our team,” said Singh. “Our goal is simple: deliver 100% results with zero financial or legal risk to our clients.”

This achievement, along with multiple other L1-A approvals processed in 36, 40, and 60 days, showcases Phoenix’s unmatched efficiency. The firm’s ‘No Approval, No Fee’ policy has become a cornerstone of its client-centric approach—clients only pay when Phoenix delivers on its promise.

Phoenix recently hosted a grand seminar headlined by Bollywood celebrity Nargis Fakhri, the official brand ambassador of Phoenix Business Advisory. The event drew enthusiastic participation from Gujarat’s entrepreneurial community and highlighted Phoenix’s expanding influence in the business migration space.

Tanuj, Assistant Director – Sales at Phoenix’s Ahmedabad office, noted, “There are numerous successful entrepreneurs in Gujarat who are not just thinking about business expansion but about securing a better future for their families. Through Phoenix, they can legally launch a business branch in the U.S., take their families along, and create lasting impact.”

Deepika Shukla, Assistant Director – Sales, added, “The response from Indian business owners, especially in Gujarat, has been phenomenal. They trust Phoenix because we deliver fast, stay compliant with immigration laws, and offer transparent, risk-free solutions.”

From their Ahmedabad office at Mondeal Heights, Phoenix Business Advisory continues to empower Indian entrepreneurs to go global—legally, swiftly, and confidently. With a sharp focus on documentation, interview prep, and strategic planning, Phoenix has become the go-to firm for fast-track U.S. business migration.

Whether it’s helping a Gujarati textile exporter, a Mumbai-based tech firm, or a Delhi manufacturer—Phoenix is redefining what it means to migrate smartly, safely, and successfully.

