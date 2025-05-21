IndiaFirst Life Ends FY25 on a High Note with 78% Q4 Growth, Diversifies Beyond Bancassurance

Achieved Retail New Business APE of ₹1,427 Cr in FY25, with nine consecutive months crossing ₹100 Cr in monthly retail APE.

Recorded 78% year-on-year growth in Q4 FY25, significantly outperforming industry benchmarks.

Non-Bancassurance channels grew 126%, showcasing the success of IndiaFirst Life’s diversification strategy.

New Agency channel contributed ₹106 Cr APE in its first year, supported by 32 branches and 3,800+ new advisors.

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 21: IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd (IndiaFirst Life), one of India’s youngest private sector life insurers, has demonstrated resilience and strategic swiftness by closing FY-2025 on a strong note, despite a challenging start to the last fiscal.

Commenting on the organisation’s performance, Rushabh Gandhi, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life, said, “FY-2025 has been a strong testament to our discipline, focused execution, agility, and #CustomerFirst approach. Our innovative thinking elevated us from being a predominant Bancassurer to a multi-channel distribution organisation. While we clocked a y-o-y growth of 4%, we are immensely proud of an industry-leading 78% y-o-y growth in Q4. We are committed to maintaining this high growth trajectory.”

The company reported a Retail New Business APE of INR 1,427 Crore. IndiaFirst Life consistently crossed the INR 100 Crore mark in monthly retail APE for the last nine consecutive months. We closed the year at 12th rank amongst private life insurers in the industry. The company’s non-Bancassurance channels posted a stellar 126% growth in Retail New Business APE, underscoring its successful diversification strategy. In its first year, our Agency channel, comprising of 32 branches and over 3,800 new advisors, generated a New Business APE of INR 106 Crore.

With robust growth across channels, IndiaFirst Life is poised to build on this momentum in FY-2026. The company remains committed to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and sustainable growth.