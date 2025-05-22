Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend in New York City

BILKULONLINE

New York, Ahmedabad, May 22: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is honoured to bring the first edition of the ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend’ to New York City, a landmark celebration of the country’s rich heritage. From September 12–14, 2025, this immersive weekend will showcase the best of India in music, theatre, fashion, cuisine, and traditions on a global stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Nita Ambani said, “We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time! It is designed to be a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy – our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world’s most iconic stages – Lincoln Center. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world.”

The weekend will commence on September 12, at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India’s largest theatrical production ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India’s past, present and future that travels the country’s history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947. Featuring a cast of over 100 performers, opulent costumes and larger-than-life sets, ‘The Great Indian Musical’ is an unrivalled theatrical experience. The show, India’s largest musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony & Emmy award-winning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. This marquee production will feature the collaboration of great artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir & Arsh Tanna (choreography). The visual spectacle will also feature costumes designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show will have a limited run of five performances.

The opening night on September 12 will commence with an invite-only red carpet – the ‘Grand Swagat’ (Grand Welcome) – featuring the ‘Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra’, spotlighting India’s celebrated traditional weaves and skilled artisans. The evening will have a special presentation of cuisines and flavours from ancient to modern India, presented by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.

The NMACC India Weekend will also take over Damrosch Park from September 12–14, bringing alive enthralling and engaging experiences in the form of a ‘Great Indian Bazaar’. Guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, decadent flavours, as well as dance, yoga and music experiences.

Other Key Highlights:

Each morning will begin with a blend of Bhajans, Chanting Sessions, and Gita Readings, creating a peaceful and reflective start to the day. Renowned wellness expert Eddie Stern will lead Daily Yoga Workshops, while Shiamak Davar and his team energises participants with their signature Bollywood Dance Workshops.

A series of musical performances will showcase some of India’s finest artists, including Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, and other renowned maestros on both the 12th and 13th. A live performance by Parthiv Gohil and his team, presenting the traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas will be a highlight, accompanied by a local dance company.

On the last day, Rishab Sharma will bring his unique blend of classical and contemporary music to the stage, offering a special performance that promises to captivate.

The festival will close with the vibrant ‘Phoolon Ki Holi’, a flower-filled celebration featuring Retro Nights-themed DJ set and music to keep the festive spirit alive.