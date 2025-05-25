Hungrito High Street: Gujarat’s Premier Lifestyle Festival Set to Dazzle Ahmedabad This Summer

Sips, Selfies & Shopping Sprees: Where Your Feed Meets Real Life

May 30: Parth Oza, the much-loved playback singer and performer, kicks off the festivities.

May 31: Akshat Parikh, the voice behind Bandish Bandits and Rajadhiraaj, takes center stage.

June 1: Girish Chawla, popular artist and crowd favourite, wraps up the weekend with a high-energy performance.

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 25: Gear up, Ahmedabad! The city is about to witness a vibrant blend of music, fashion, food, and family fun as Happinezz Ice Cream presents Hungrito High Street, Gujarat’s most awaited lifestyle festival, lands at Lavish Greens, Sindhu Bhavan Road, from May 30 to June 1, 2025.

Curated by Hungrito, Gujarat’s leading experiential platform, the three-day extravaganza is designed to delight shopaholics, foodies, music lovers, and families alike. With 120+ flea stalls, 20+ gourmet food counters, dedicated kids and experience zones, and live performances by top artists, Hungrito High Street promises an immersive celebration of creativity, culture, and community.

Each day at Hungrito High Street brings its own unique vibe — from soulful tunes and shopping thrills to gourmet delights and unforgettable family fun.

“Hungrito High Street is more than a market – it’s a movement,” said Sahil Shah, Founder of Hungrito. “It’s about connecting people with passion, whether that’s through local brands, mouth-watering cuisine, or soul-stirring music. We’re excited to transform Lavish Greens into a space of discovery and delight.”

From its beginnings as a food discovery platform under the name Bhukkads, Hungrito has grown into a cultural powerhouse. Incubated at IIM Ahmedabad and founded in 2016 under Netsavvies Media Co., the brand has drawn over 500,000 footfalls at its events and boasts a digital community of over 200,000 followers. Past events have featured icons like Aditya Gadhvi, setting the stage for this summer’s biggest celebration.

Each day at Hungrito High Street brings its own unique vibe — from soulful tunes and shopping thrills to gourmet delights and unforgettable family fun. Adding to the festive spirit was the presence of renowned Gujarati folk singer Rushabh Ahir, who joined the founder and all performing artists in celebrating the event’s vibrant energy. Ahir, soon to tour the UK to promote Gujarati folk music globally, brought a cultural charm that resonated deeply with the Ahmedabad crowd.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It:

Explore handpicked creations from talented local artisans and businesses.

Relish unique flavours and street-food delights at the gourmet zone.

Engage your kids in safe, fun activities while you shop and unwind.

Groove to sensational live music as the sun sets over Sindhu Bhavan Road.

Dates: May 30, 31 & June 1, 2025

Venue: Lavish Greens, Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad

Dates: May 30, 31 & June 1, 2025

Venue: Lavish Greens, Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad’s joyful spirit shines brightest when entertainment meets community — and Hungrito knows just how to bring that magic alive. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping beats, the city’s vibrant crowd never misses a chance to celebrate life with flair. Hungrito High Street captures this essence perfectly, turning every moment into a festival of flavors, fashion, and fun.

Whether you’re looking to shop, savor, sing, or simply soak in the summer vibes — Hungrito High Street is the place to be !

