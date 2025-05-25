Scoda Tubes Ltd. Launches ₹220 Crore IPO, Opens May 28; Focus on Sustainability and Expansion

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 25: Leading stainless steel solutions provider Scoda Tubes Limited is set to open its ₹220 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, closing on Friday, May 30, 2025. The price band is set at ₹130–₹140 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The Anchor Investor bidding will begin on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The issue comprises only a fresh issue of equity shares, and the net proceeds will be used to expand production capacity (₹76.99 crore), meet incremental working capital needs (₹110 crore), and for general corporate purposes. The shares will be listed on both NSE (designated stock exchange) and BSE.

Established in 2008, Scoda Tubes is a globally recognized manufacturer of seamless and welded stainless steel tubes and pipes, including Austenitic, Martensitic, Duplex, and Super Duplex variants. Its solar-powered manufacturing facility underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and clean technology.

“This IPO marks a pivotal step in our journey of responsible industrial growth. We are not only scaling operations but reinforcing our mission to manufacture sustainably for a global market,” said Samarth Patel, Chairman & Executive Director of Scoda Tubes Ltd.

“What began as a modest operation has evolved into a trusted international brand. With this IPO, we look forward to strengthening customer trust and expanding our global footprint,” said Jagrut Patel, Managing Director.

“The proceeds will strategically support our capacity enhancement and working capital, ensuring long-term value for stakeholders,” said Ravi Patel, Chief Financial Officer.

Scoda Tubes operates under globally accepted standards with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2018, ISO 45001:2018, PED 2014/68/EU, and AD 2000 Merkblatt WO certifications.

The IPO follows the Book Building Process as per SEBI norms:

Up to 50% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with up to 60% for Anchor Investors

Minimum 15% for Non-Institutional Investors

Minimum 35% for Retail Investors

Bids can be placed for a minimum of 100 shares and in multiples thereafter. All non-anchor investors must apply through the ASBA process with UPI or SCSB-supported accounts.

Book Running Lead Manager: Monarch Networth Capital Limited

RHP Link: Scoda Tubes RHP

Scoda Tubes’ mission is rooted in quality, sustainability, and integrity, as it continues to shape the future of stainless steel solutions across the globe.

Alongwith Samarth Patel and Ravi Patel, Monarch Networth Capital Limited’s Saahil Kinkhabwala and Rishabh Jain were alos present at a media interaction at Ahmedabad on Saturday.