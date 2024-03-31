610 Young Leaders graduate at IIMA’s 59th Convocation, embrace challenges ahead

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Inspires IIMA Graduates, Envisions Bright Future for New India

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 31: The 59th Annual Convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) was held at iconic the Louis Kahn Plaza, with Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of SEBI and an IIMA alumna, as the Chief Guest. She was joined by Pankaj R Patel, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMA, and Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, along with other board members and faculty on Saturday.

In his welcome address, Patel spoke about the changing industry landscape due to technological innovations and disruptions. He emphasized the importance of being humane in leadership, urging graduates to embrace technological advancements while fostering inclusive team play.

This year, 610 young leaders graduated from four programmes, including 20 scholars from the Doctoral Programme in Management, 396 students from the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, 47 students from the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-business Management, and 147 students from the one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives. Outstanding students were felicitated with gold medals.

SEBI Chairperson Buch, in her address, shared insights from her professional journey and advised students to be adaptable and choose the right approach in the changing business landscape. She encouraged them to introspect and discover their personal mantras for success, noting that they are poised to see the high noon of the new India with abundant opportunities for growth and entrepreneurship.

Professor Bhasker, in his concluding address, highlighted the institute’s achievements and urged graduates to keep reinventing themselves in the dynamic world. He motivated them with Franklin D Roosevelt’s words, “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor,” encouraging them to take charge of their sail.

The ceremony ended with the Chairperson declaring the convocation closed, as graduates celebrated with their families and friends.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is a global management institute known for promoting excellence in management education. Founded in 1961, it has made significant contributions to scholarship, practice, and policy, with a network of over 80 international institutions and a presence in Dubai. It offers academically superior, market-driven, and socially impactful programs, earning high reputation and acclaim globally.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)