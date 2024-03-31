 Indian Coast Guard Commander ADG KR Suresh retires after 37 years of distinguished service

ADG KR Suresh Leaves Legacy of Excellence as Coast Guard Commander (WS)

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 31: Indian Coast Guard Commander ADG KR Suresh, PTM, TM, known for his unwavering dedication, will retire from service on March 31, 2024. Having served the nation for 37 years, he leaves behind a legacy of leadership and excellence.

Born in Chennai, ADG Suresh joined the Indian Coast Guard on January 19, 1987. He took over as the Commander of the Western Seaboard on September 13, 2022, and has led the command for almost 19 months. Under his leadership, the Western Seaboard successfully saved 184 lives, conducted 26 medical evacuations, including from islands at the fringes of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the West Coast. The seaboard also conducted anti-narcotics and smuggling operations, seizing narcotics amounting to Rs. 1,700 crore, illegal diesel, and tobacco products. During his tenure, the team of the Western Seaboard was awarded 2 President Tatrakshak Medals, 5 Tatrakshak Medals, and 209 Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendations.

Specializing in Communication and Electronic Warfare, ADG Suresh is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi, College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Throughout his illustrious career, the Flag Officer has commanded almost all classes of Coast Guard Ships. His important Command appointments ashore include Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N), Commander Coast Guard State Karnataka, and Commanding Officer ICGS Mandapam. He has also held various key staff appointments, such as Principal Director (Operations & Coastal Security) at CGHQ, New Delhi, Officer-in-Charge Bureau of Naviks at Mumbai, and Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security) at Coast Guard Headquarters. During his tenure as DDG (Ops & CS) at CGHQ, New Delhi, the ICG attained renewed Operational Tempo and glory in the conduct of national and international level operations and exercises.

ADG Suresh is married to Jayanthi Suresh for over 34 years. The couple has a daughter, Shwetha, who is an engineer married to Maheshh, and a grandson named Lakshh. After retirement, the Flag Officer plans to settle in his hometown of Chennai.