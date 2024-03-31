Hemang Raval elected as the President of the Federation of Academic Associations

FAA boasts of representing over 50,000 Coaching Centres of Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 31: Hemang Raval was unanimously elected as the President of the Federation of Academic Associations (FAA) on Saturday.

Vishal Pandya, General Secretary said “FAA represents over 50,000 coaching institutes in Gujarat. More than 1,000 affiliated coaching centers in Gujarat will provide free online admission facility for Class 12 students. The representatives of the association from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Mehsana, Bhavnagar, Jetpur, Junagadh, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Porbandar, Dhangadhra, Surendranagar, Surat, Varachha, Katargam, Keshod, Gandhinagar participated in the annual general meeting of the federation”.

At the AGM held Hemangbhai Raval was unanimously appointed as the President for the next two years. Along with this, the oath taking ceremony of the Vice President, Deputy President, Regional President, Joint Secretary, Executive Committee Members and P.R.O.

In its inaugural function Raval said, “Before formulating the guidelines for coaching classes, the government should discuss with the federations and as bar council for advocates, pharmacy council for pharmacists is the nodal authority for registration, similarly the federation should be appointed as the nodal agency for registration of coaching classes”.

FAA authorities reiterated that “according to the RTE Act, teachers of any school cannot engage in any kind of tuition activity, whether paid or unpaid, during or after school hours. In many places in Gujarat, school teachers are providing tuition illegally and schools are also providing illegal tuition in day schools. To quell all this, the federation will form a task force and ‘Janata Red’ along with the parents of the students”.

A student gives 100 marks in class 10 board exam but only 80 marks are counted in the result and 20 marks are awarded by internal schools. The federation will request the government to abolish internal marks as there have been malpractices in this regard for years and students have been blackmailed for tuition based on internal marks.

At the AGM of the federation, the above issues were unanimously resolved and information about the educational work done by the various constituent unions was also given to the educationists from all over Gujarat.

Hemang Raval, the nine-appointed president of the academy association of the federation, said, “A complete road map for the next two years for education-related activities and education-related issues in the federation will be prepared and a working method will be adopted accordingly.

The Annual General Meeting of the above Federation of Academic Associations was held at the International Center was organized by Ahmedabad Education Group and sponsored by TOPS Technology.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)